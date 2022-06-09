Anywhere Real Estate celebrated the official launch of its rebrand from Realogy on Thursday at the New York Stock Exchange opening bell. The company is now trading under the “HOUS” ticker.

The company formerly known as Realogy announced on Thursday the completion of its corporate rebrand to Anywhere Real Estate, as the company officially began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “HOUS.”

Company leadership celebrated the rebrand on Thursday by ringing the opening bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, the first day the new banner would be on the exchange’s ticker.

CEO Ryan Schneider said the rebranded company — whose holdings include Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby’s International Realty — will focus on transforming the home buying process for both agents and homebuyers.

“At Anywhere, we intend to further leverage our unique advantages – powerful agent network, leading brands, scaled core services, deep technology and data, and strong financial flexibility – to meaningfully transform one of life’s most important and complex transactions,” Schneider said in a statement. “The new Anywhere brand more boldly reflects our core purpose and company culture, and together with our trusted agents and franchise owners, we look to execute an agent-centric strategy that benefits all consumers, no matter where they may be in their home buying or selling journey.”

During his first five years as CEO, Schneider focused on righting the ship, returning the company to profitable growth, and balancing the books. The next chapter looks to be focused on reinvention as the renamed brand seeks to develop a new consumer experience and continue boosting the profiles of its more recognized brokerages.

The rebrand is the second time the company has changed names, with the second attempt far less scandalous than the first. In 2006, the company changed its name from Cendant to Realogy after former Cendant vice chairman Kirk Shelton was convicted of conspiracy and securities fraud.

The new name comes with a new logo — designed by the San Francisco design studio Hybrid Design — an eight-stroke asterisk used to signify a sun rising over the roofline of a house that the company says is meant to represent the potential that comes with a new day. The dark blue and bright orange colorway is meant to suggest opportunity, hope, and illumination, the company said in a news release.

