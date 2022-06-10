In 2021, the O’Dare Boga Group netted nearly $300 million in sales volume. The team recently made the move from Premier Estate Properties.

The O’Dare Boga Group, one of Vero Beach, Florida’s, top-earning teams, has joined One Sotheby’s International Realty from Premier Estate Properties, the luxury brokerage announced on Wednesday.

The team’s leaders, Cindy O’Dare and Richard Boga, have a combined 52 years of industry experience and have netted over $2 billion in sales. Kristin Dobson, of the O’Dare Boga Group, will also be making the move to One Sotheby’s, as will Lily O’Dare (Cindy’s daughter), of One Sotheby’s International Realty Vero Beach.

Daniel de la Vega

“Cindy and Richard have built an indelible luxury real estate force in Indian River County, and we couldn’t be more excited to further expand our Vero Beach footprint with their decades of in-depth regional expertise and success,” Daniel de la Vega, president of One Sotheby’s International Realty, said in a statement. “Their commitment to excellence, hands-on care for clients, and deep roots in the community perfectly align with our brand culture. Paired with our unmatched global network, I am confident they will continue to raise the bar.”

In 2021, the O’Dare Boga Group netted nearly $300 million in sales volume, and have closed the three top residential sales in their county of Indian River — a $27 million sale of 1920 South A1A, a $25 million sale of 1940 A1A and a $22 million sale of 10 Ocean Lane.

Cindy O’Dare

“One Sotheby’s International Realty sets the standard for luxury real estate,” Cindy O’Dare said in a statement. “They are a future-facing, global brand with a true local touch. The leadership team cares about the agents and the Vero Beach community, which is incredibly important to us. Together, we can bring our incomparable service to even more clients.”

O’Dare has made The Wall Street Journal’s rankings for top U.S. real estate agents multiple times, as well as one of Indian River County’s Favorite Realtors. Prior to entering the Vero Beach market in 1988 and launching Cindy Johnson O’Dare Realty in 1999, O’Dare assisted homebuyers and sellers in the Miami real estate market.

Richard Boga

Boga began his real estate career in 2009 in Vero Beach, following careers in construction and interior design that gave him the opportunity to live in several international destinations including Sweden, India and Germany.

“We take pride in helping our clients in every way possible starting the minute they get to Vero Beach, from finding the right home to giving recommendations for the best service providers, dining and more,” Boga said in a statement. “With the support of One Sotheby’s International Realty’s incredible resources, exposure and referral network, we will look to expand our client-catered service regionally, nationally and abroad.”

