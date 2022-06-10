Caballero completed $1.98 billion in sales volume in 2021, and Sotheby’s International Realty boasted the most agents in the individual agent by sales volume category.

A number of familiar names topped RealTrends + Tom Ferry’s The Thousand list released on Friday, including — you guessed it — HomesUSA.com’s consistently top-earning broker Ben Caballero who has clinched the no. 1 individual agent spot for both transaction sides and sales volume since 2013. In 2021, Caballero completed $1.98 billion in sales volume across 4,671 sides.

Sotheby’s International Realty also swept the individual agent by sales volume category as the brand most represented with the company’s agents making up approximately 20 percent of agents recognized in that category.

The Thousand ranks the top 1,000 residential real estate agents and teams in the U.S. based on 2021 annual sales volume and transaction sides.

“Once again, Sotheby’s International Realty agents continue to outperform the industry,” Philip White, president and CEO of Sotheby’s International Realty, said in a statement.

“In 2021, the brand achieved a global sales volume of $204 billion — a more than 33 percent increase year over year, significantly outpacing NAR. These rankings show that more luxury agents who transact at the high-end are affiliated with Sotheby’s International Realty than any other brand, and it recognizes their many accomplishments during another historic year.”

This year’s top individual agents closed an average of 241.2 transaction sides over the course of 2021, up from 211 in 2020, RealTrends noted, and averaged a sales volume of $253.8 million, up from $213.2 million the previous year. For the first time in the rankings’ history, individual top agents had an average sales price of more than $1 million.

Meanwhile, teams averaged 430 transaction sides, down modestly from 443 sides per team the year before. Still, teams bested their sales volume from 2020, with an average of $257.5 million in sales volume, up from $231.2 million in 2020.

Small teams (1-5 members) tended to close more transactions than medium (6-10 members) or large teams (11-20 members), RealTrends noted, although Steve Murray, founder of The Thousand rankings, said in a statement that it’s impossible to pinpoint the exact cause for their better performance.

“This could be because smaller teams have closer relationships with agents and tighter controls,” Murray said. “It’s hard to say for sure. It could also be that the medium- and large-sized teams are still scaling up. Of course, all of them are facing the challenge of recruiting and developing talent for their teams. From talking to many, they’re also being challenged by the experienced, internal agents wanting a higher split. This is, of course, the same problem that major brokerages face and have for years.”

Many of the top individual agents remained the same from last year’s rankings, with some exceptions — Dora Puig of Luxe Living Realty moved up from 13th place for individual volume to 5th place this year, and Chris Cortazzo of Compass, who didn’t make the top 15 for sales volume last year, nailed the no.3 place this year.

Branden and Rayni of Williams & Williams at The Beverly Hills Estates, The Alexander Team, The Jills Zader Group, and Mark Spain Real Estate all held firm from their rankings last year as top teams in their small, medium, large and mega team categories for this year.

Other industry household names that appeared several times across the different categories included the likes of Keller Williams, RE/MAX, Compass, Douglas Elliman and Coldwell Banker.

See the top five individuals and teams in each category below:

Individual agent: transaction sides

Ben Caballero; HomesUSA.com; Dallas, Texas

Ralph Harvey; ListWithFreedom.com; Boynton Beach, Florida

Steven Koleno; EXIT Strategy Realty; Chicago, Illinois

George Kypreos; GK Properties Real Estate & Management; Henderson, Nevada

Jonathan Minerick; homecoin.com; San Diego, California

Individual agent: sales volume

Ben Caballero; HomesUSA.com; Dallas, Texas

Christian Angle; Christian Angle Real Estate; Palm Beach, Florida

Chris Cortazzo; Compass; Malibu, California

Ralph Harvey; ListWithFreedom.com; Boynton Beach, Florida

Dora Puig; Luxe Living Realty; Miami Beach, Florida

Small agent team: transaction sides

j2 Group Inc.; Knipe Realty ERA Powered; Portland, Oregon

Graddy Real Estate; Graddy Real Estate; Springfield, Missouri

The Kypreos Team; HomeSmart; Las Vegas, Nevada

Amanda & Kyle Team; ERA All In One Realty; Albany, Georgia

The Anderson Team; Keller Williams Memphis Central; Southaven, Mississippi

Small agent team: sales volume

Branden and Rayni Williams of Williams & Williams at The Beverly Hills Estates; The Beverly Hills Estates; West Hollywood, California

Bisignano Group; Vista Sotheby’s International Realty; Palos Verdes Estates, California

Riskin Partners Estate Group; Village Properties; Montecito, California

j2 Group Inc.; Knipe Realty ERA Powered; Portland, Oregon

Jim McCann Group; Premier Estate Properties; Palm Beach, Florida

Medium agent team: transaction sides

ListingSpark; Listing Spark; Austin, Texas

The Maryland-Delaware Group of Long & Foster; Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.; Salisbury, Maryland

Vutech_Ruff; Corcoran Global Living; Columbus, Ohio

AZ Properties Team; RE/MAX Preferred Professionals; Kingman, Arizona

The Boehmer Team; Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Properties; O’Fallon, Missouri

Medium agent team: sales volume

Alexander Team; Douglas Elliman; New York, New York

Leavitt McIntosh Team; Douglas Elliman; Palm Beach, Florida

The Hedgerow Team; Hedgerow Exclusive Properties; Bridgehampton, New York

Daftarian Group; Luxe Real Estate; Corona Del Mar, California

K2 Team; K2 Realty; North Palm Beach, Florida

Large agent team: transaction sides

Rhodes Team; Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Texas; Flower Mound, Texas

The Heyl Group; Keller Williams Ballantyne Area; Austin, Texas

The PCS Pro Team; Keller Williams Southeast Alabama; Colorado Springs, Colorado

The Matthews Team; RE/MAX Legends; Spring, Texas

The Mottola Group; Compass; Wilmington, Delaware

Large agent team: sales volume

The Jills Zeder Group; Coldwell Banker Realty; Miami Beach, Florida

The Altman Brothers Team; Douglas Elliman; Los Angeles, California

The TSE Group; Intero – A Berkshire Hathaway Affiliate; Saratoga, California

NWG; Compass; Seattle, Washington

The Heyl Group; Keller Williams Ballantyne Area; Austin, Texas

Mega agent team: transaction sides

Mark Spain Real Estate; Mark Spain Real Estate; Alpharetta, Georgia

PLACE; Place Inc.; Bellingham, Washington

The Robert Slack Team; The Robert Slack Group; Orlando, Florida

JMG; Jason Mitchell Real Estate; Scottsdale, Arizona

Kris Lindahl; Kris Lindahl Real Estate; Coon Rapids, Minnesota

Mega agent team: sales volume

PLACE; Place Inc.; Bellingham, Washington

Mark Spain Real Estate; Mark Spain Real Estate; Alpharetta, Georgia

Justin Tye Team; Active Realty; Irvine, California

The Robert Slack Team; The Robert Slack Group; Orlando, Florida

JMG; Jason Mitchell Real Estate; Scottsdale, Arizona

