While Pacaso continues to expand its technology-forward co-ownership model into more luxury home destinations, its owner-services division is working on ways to make its second homes feel like first homes.

While Pacaso continues to expand its technology-forward co-ownership model into more luxury home destinations, its owner-services division is working on ways to make its second homes feel like first homes.

The company has announced a partnership with UrbanSitter, a company making it easier for parents to arrange care for their children during their vacation.

The web-based service will empower Pacaso owners to confidently arrange and pay for vetted care providers in the array of luxury markets where the app is operating. The leader in luxury co-ownership announced the partnership as a component of its “Family-Friendly Second Home™ living” initiative.

UrbanSitter’s CEO and co-founder, Lynn Perkins, said in a statement that Pacaso’s commitment to quality service was a primary driver for her company’s decision.

“Both Pacaso and UrbanSitter deliver quality experiences for families and provide solutions to make family life a bit easier and more enjoyable,” Perkins said. “We are proud to partner with Pacaso.”

Pacaso is offering its homeowners a credit toward an UrbanSitter membership, or for paying sitters. The entire transaction is conducted online.

UrbanSitter does more than offer childcare. The company branches into on-call pet care, tutoring, household services and even care for elderly family members.

Ownership in a Pacaso home comes with an array of included services, primarily revolving around the home itself, such as interior design, quick-response maintenance, scheduling technology and secure in-home storage.

However, Pacaso’s venture into focusing on family suggests the company will seek additional partners or launch internal value-add services to accommodate their diverse owner demographics. Pacaso’s chief marketing officer, Whitney Curry, added in a statement that its model is as much about enriching lives as it us making second home ownership more accessible

“We are making an intentional investment in building best-in-class experiences for families with our suite of Family-Friendly Second Home amenities,” Curry said. “Many Pacaso owners are enjoying their home with kids or grandkids. They crave family time, but also value the ability to sneak away for a date night or adult evening.”

While Pacaso homes are often top-of-market luxury in seven-figure communities, they are chosen specifically for how well they’ll make owners feel at home.

“Pacaso homes are designed for children of all ages, from babies and toddlers needing specialized gear, to teenagers seeking Instagram-worthy moments in the pool,” the company stated.

The tactic makes sense for a company aiming to reduce the stigma of second-home vacancies. Many vacation homes are built to be rented in slow periods, meaning they can feel like someone else’s place, even to the owners.

Properties include an array of amenities designed around family-first entertainment and safety, ranging from included baby-gates, bunk-beds, booster seats, designated play spaces and other youth-oriented needs and wants.

There is also a range of modern media options and digital connectivity technology, table games, multiple bars and dining areas, expansive outdoor living and cooking spaces, pools, hot tubs and private retreat environments.

Pacaso recently announced a promotional program tying its brand to nationally recognized luxury agents, such as Ryan Serhant and the Altman Brothers.

Urbansitter was founded in 2011 and its mobile app can be used on both iOS and Android. Its 150,000+ caregivers are available in more than 60 cities.

Email Craig Rowe