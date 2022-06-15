In a shifting real estate market, the guidance and expertise that Inman imparts are never more valuable. Whether at our events, or with our daily news coverage and how-to journalism, we’re here to help you build your business, adopt the right tools — and make money. Join us in person in Las Vegas at Connect, and utilize your Select subscription for all the information you need to make the right decisions. When the waters get choppy, trust Inman to help you navigate.

Fresh off her wedding last week with actor Sam Asghari, pop icon Britney Spears appears to have settled on their next home outside Los Angeles.

The musician superstar’s white Mercedes-Benz was seen alongside moving trucks in the driveway of a mansion in Calabasas, California, TMZ first reported. The home recently sold for $11.8 million, according to its Zillow page.

The 11,650-square-foot home sits on a spacious 1.6-acre lot. Built in 2009, it boasts seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a large primary kitchen and a host of indoor and outdoor features.

A massive foyer with a 33-foot-high ceiling greets visitors when they walk in. The wide, arched hallways are adorned with custom-made chandeliers. Wall-mounted candelabras are found throughout the home.

The property’s home theater has enough tiered seating to fit 10 people. Twenty-four vehicles at a time can park on the premises, including four in the garage and another 10 in covered carport spaces.

The listing description posted by Zillow also describes an entire large room reserved for gift-wrapping, and a host of other features including a pet-washing basin.

The outdoor features include a mosaic-tile pool and large jacuzzi, multiple cascading waterfalls, a barbecue pavilion and climate-controlled outdoor patio and living area with a functional outdoor kitchen.

A spare guest house on site has its own bedroom, bathroom and kitchen.

The home was listed with Todd Bernstein of Coldwell Banker and Josh Altman of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, according to MLS records published by Zillow. Altman also represented the buyer alongside his brother Matt Altman, also from Million Dollar Listing.

The real estate agents declined to comment to TMZ.

Spears and Asghari’s wedding last week took place at her home nearby in Thousand Oaks.

The celebrity news outlet highlights the newly purchased home is located close to where Spears’ ex-husband, music artist Kevin Federline, lives with their two sons.

The move reportedly took Federline by surprise.

“Kevin was surprised that of all the neighborhoods she can afford to move to she chose his,” an anonymous source told the outlet. “As long as his peace and tranquility aren’t invaded as a result, more power to her.”

Spears and Federline are far from the only celebrities to have ties to the area.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker live in Calabasas now, according to the New York Post. The city was also the home of pop star Justin Bieber before he moved to Beverly Hills.

Email Daniel Houston