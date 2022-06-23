The New York City-based brokerage has named Richard Horovitz as its residential property management division’s senior vice president and director of residential property management.

New York City-based brokerage Brown Harris Stevens (BHS) has named their property management expert Richard Horovitz as the residential property management division’s senior vice president and director of residential property management, the company informed Inman.

Alan Kerner | Brown Harris Stevens

Horovitz has spent the past six years serving as the on-site manager for the BHS-managed 15 Central Park West luxury condominium designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects, which was completed in 2008. In his new director role, Horovitz will supervise daily operations of BHS’s Residential Management division, while continuing to oversee capital projects at 15 Central Park West. He’ll also be working closely with the firm’s president of Residential Management, Paul J. Herman, and its executive vice president of accounting, Greg Zammit, CPA.

“Whether they are buyers, sellers, renters or residents in one of our many managed buildings, client service is at the core of our business,” Alan J. Kersner, Terra Holdings chief operating officer, said in a statement. “Promoting Richard to work alongside Paul Herman reflects our continued commitment to delivering top service across our operations.” Terra Holdings is the parent company of BHS and its property management arm.

Richard Horovitz | Brown Harris Stevens

Prior to starting with BHS, Horovitz worked in management for a number of high-end Manhattan condos, including the Plaza condominium and private residences, located at the iconic Plaza Hotel. He also worked for a number of hotel groups in both management and operational roles, like Morgans Hotel Group, Starwood Hotels and Resorts and Hyatt hotels.

“After decades of managing the operations for iconic hospitality brands, I have found my home at Brown Harris Stevens, another iconic company dedicated to providing the best in customer experience,” Horovitz said in a statement. “I am thrilled to bring my skills to this new role and to partner with Paul and the team he created over the past many years in support of our firm’s dedication to client service.”

Paul J. Herman | Brown Harris Stevens

“After 40-plus years in managing cooperatives and condominiums, I am thrilled now to work with Richard and our management team in continuing our initiatives to maintain the platinum service our clients know us for,” Herman added.

BHS’s residential management division includes more than 180 co-ops and condos in New York City spanning over 11,000 units.

luxury | rentals
