Reyes will work with Vincent D’Agostino, the firm’s chief engineering and technology officer, to oversee the company’s tech team, infrastructure, innovation and software development firm-wide.

Boutique luxury brokerage Brown Harris Stevens (BHS) has brought on Chris Reyes as chief information and product officer, the company told Inman.

Reyes brings more than 15 years of experience in residential real estate technology management roles to BHS. Most recently, he served as chief technology officer at mortgage company GuardHill Financial Corp. Before that, Reyes also worked in technology management roles at Town Residential and Citi-Habitats/The Corcoran Group.

Bess Freedman | Brown Harris Stevens

Reyes has thus far served over 1,000 real estate professionals across his career during “critical expansion phases,” according to a press statement.

“As Brown Harris Stevens continually expands and innovates to bring our agents and clients a world-class real estate experience, we are thrilled to welcome an industry technology pro like Chris,” BHS CEO Bess Freedman said in a statement. “His broad experience and longstanding connections in residential real estate will be an immense asset to our firm.”

Chris Reyes | Brown Harris Stevens

Reyes is a Queens native, and currently lives with his wife, two boys and their dog in Port Washington, Long Island.

“Brown Harris Stevens is a brand that I have competed with and have long admired,” Reyes said in a statement. “I am excited to reconnect with my colleagues who have become my friends over the last 20 years and to contribute to the corporate goal of innovation across departments for the benefit of our agents and clients.”

BHS is the largest privately held real estate firm on the East Coast, with 2,500 agents and over 50 offices across New York City, the Hamptons, Hudson Valley, Connecticut, South Florida and New Jersey, according to a press statement. The firm was recently ranked as having the highest average sales price per agent among large brokerages in the country, according to RealTrends.

luxury | technology
Sale Ending Soon: One year of Inman Select for only $85
