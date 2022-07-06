The team, formed by Zelda Freud and Michael Wiesenfeld in 2010, focused on middle-market, luxury properties and multi-family assets throughout Miami. The duo brought $52 million in sales volume in 2021.

New York City-based brokerage The Corcoran Group has welcomed The Freud Team to the company’s Miami Beach office, the brokerage announced on Tuesday.

The team, which was formed by Zelda Freud and Michael Wiesenfeld in 2010, has moved from South Beach Estates where the duo focused on middle-market, luxury properties and multi-family assets throughout Miami. The team brought in $52 million in sales volume in 2021. In addition to buyer and seller assistance they also offer full-service property management services.

“Corcoran is very proud to welcome Zelda and Michael with their many years of experience and knowledge of the real estate market,” Corcoran Miami Beach Senior Managing Director Lily Zanardi said in a statement. “They have created an invaluable international network, and with Corcoran’s support, will cement themselves as top Miami agents.”

After spending several years with careers in human resources and psychology, Freud started her real estate career in 2007. Her international upbringing across Italy, Panama and Switzerland has helped her develop a strong network of international clients.

Before his start in real estate, Wiesenfeld was a market researcher spanning several industries including sports and entertainment. In 2020 he also co-founded The Charity Guys, an organization that coproduced the United at Home charity concert series with his client, the French DJ and music producer David Guetta. The concert series helped raise $1.7 million for COVID relief. Like Freud, he had an international upbringing growing up in Paris.

The team counts FIFA World Cup champions and Grammy Award-winning musicians — like Guetta — among their clients.

“When Michael and I decided that we needed a change to grow our business in the Miami area, Corcoran was the only firm we considered,” Freud said in a statement. “As the market changed, we realized we needed the support of a larger company with deep ties in Miami to thrive. Corcoran is a big-name brokerage with a boutique sensibility that will support us as we look to continue expanding our local business.”

“I moved to New York in 2001, and Corcoran was my go-to website for real estate,” Wiesenfeld added. “It means a lot to me that our team can now be a part of this landmark institution. Our clients will place their trust in us because of the trust they also have in the Corcoran brand.”

Freud and Wiesenfeld are also partners in life and share two children whom they live with in Miami.

