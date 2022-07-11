Amazon’s annual sale event returns Tuesday and Wednesday. Here are some of the Amazon Prime Day items real estate agents can scoop up at a discount for terrific buyer closing gifts.

Amazon’s Prime Day sale is back Tuesday and Wednesday, creating an opportunity for agents to stock up on that perfect closing gift — at a steep discount.

The company’s annual sale event is for Amazon Prime subscribers. For real estate agents who have the service already, Inman has compiled a list of some of the top deals for items that might thrill a client as a closing gift.

Of course, it’s important to tailor a closing gift to the individual buyer.

As you get to know your clients over the home search process, you’ll likely learn a few things about what they’ll need — or want — heading into their next homes. Whether you’re speaking with them over the phone or at a showing, scribble down a note when a client’s side comment raises an idea for the perfect gift.

Most of the Prime Day deals below will cost about $50 or less after the discount. For home purchases when the agent makes a particularly hefty commission, a more expensive gift might be appropriate.

One more thing: These deals were accurate as of Monday; prices and availability may change.

Here are some of the biggest Prime Day deals on popular household items that agents might consider for a closing gift.

A smarter home than the last

Some of Prime Day’s biggest discounts this year are for smart-home technology.

For the buyer looking to upgrade from a home’s traditional doorbell, this Blink video doorbell allows two-way audio communication, HD video and motion alerts, all operated from an app.

Price after discount: $50.98 — 40% off list price

If the home has a manual thermostat, this Amazon Smart Thermostat could provide a welcome upgrade that can save clients money and provide an extra level of convenience.

Price after discount: $41.99 — 30% off

The Amazon Echo Dot system can be a first foray into voice-controlled speakers and lighting. At nearly 70 percent off, this is one of the most heavily-discounted items on sale for Prime Day.

Price after discount: $19.99 — 69% off

Amazon is also offering price discounts on its FitBit competitor, the Halo View fitness tracker. Buyers who prefer an active lifestyle might appreciate this gift.

Price after discount: $44.99 — 44% off

A better backyard

Agents can give their clients a head start on enjoying their new backyard with these thoughtful gifts.

A new homeowner will be eager to enjoy their home’s outdoor areas, free of unwanted pests. This Thermacell Portable Mosquito Repeller keeps biting insects at bay without the need for a spray, an open flame or an unpleasant scent.

Price after discount: $24.49 — 30% off

Sometimes it’s best to stay out of the sun while enjoying the outdoors. If the new home’s patio isn’t already covered, a Sunvivi patio umbrella might offer the shade a buyer is looking for.

Price after discount: $63.99 — 20% off

For a higher-commission purchase, this Prime Day discount might put a higher-end gift in reach. This Ciays gas fire pit will add a warmer feel for those outdoor gatherings in the fall and spring.

Price after discount: $177.99 — 19% off

For the proud new pool owner

A swimming pool can be a big draw for the right buyer, and so can technology that improves the pool-ownership experience.

New pool owners can kick back and swim around with their favorite music on in the background with this waterproof, floating speaker system from IPX7.

Price after discount: $29.99 — 45% off

For the buyer of a dream home with a pool — and the agent who landed the big commission — this AIPER robotic pool cleaner can be a gift that reduces the hassle of pool ownership.

Price after discount: $299.97 — 19% off

The high life for their pets

A family’s furry friends are often a big part of their home decision. Think of their pets when considering a closing gift.

This PetSafe Drinkwell Water Fountain will have one or multiple pets refilling their water bowls in style.

Price after discount: $64.95 — 13% off

High furniture can be a dangerous prospect, especially for some older dogs. Help them join their human friends on the couch or bed with these PetSafe CozyUp folding dog stairs.

Price after discount: $36.95 — 41% off

A fresh start in the kitchen

A move to a new home can mean a fresh start for certain kitchen devices. See if your client is in the market for any of these handy kitchen items.

This Instant Pot 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker can provide a huge hand in preparing a wide variety of recipes.

Price after discount: $74.95 — 25% off

An air fryer like this Instant Pot Vortex Pro offers options for rotisserie and convection cooking, roasting, baking, dehydrating and reheating.

Price after discount: $119.95 — 29% off

The GE Five-Speed Blender can be an especially helpful gift for a client whose kitchen appliances may be getting a bit older heading into the move.

Price after discount: $79.00 — 34% off

Another device that movers may want to swap out before moving into a new kitchen might be the essential coffee maker, such as this model from GE.

Price after discount: $49.00 — 38% off

