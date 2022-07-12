The expansion encompasses a total of four new shops across the Holladay, Kamas and St. George/Snow Canyon markets and will add 50 agents to the Engel & Völkers network.

Luxury brokerage Engel & Völkers announced a substantial expansion throughout the state of Utah on Tuesday with the opening of new shops in three markets: Holladay, Kamas and St. George/Snow Canyon.

The new shops build on the company’s already strong presence in Utah, with existing locations in Eden, Logan, Park City, Salt Lake City and Wasatch. With the expansion, 50 more agents will be added to the Engel & Völkers network across four new offices.

License Partner Paul Benson, who is CEO of Engel & Völkers Gestalt Group, will oversee the three new markets. Benson is a license partner of more than 30 Engel & Völkers shops in the Mountain West, which encompass about 780 real estate advisers and over 70 staff members. He is consistently ranked the top agent in Utah across sales volume, and has also been named the top Engel & Völkers agent worldwide in recent years.

“Demand from our clientele remains strong in Utah,” President and CEO of Engel & Völkers Americas Anthony Hitt said in a statement.

“Home to world-class ski resorts, national parks, large acreage and endless opportunity for year-round outdoor recreation, consumers are continually drawn to the variety and quality of life offered here. Our expansion into Holladay, Kamas and St. George marks an important step in our expansion throughout the Americas. Paul’s deep knowledge and experience in the region is unparalleled and I am confident that under his leadership these new shops will drive continued growth in Utah and beyond.”

Utah Regional Director Joe Gilmour, with over 30 years of experience in the industry, will lead the Engel & Völkers Holladay shop alongside managing broker Eric Santistevan. Located southeast of downtown Salt Lake City, the Holladay location will service Salt Lake, Murray, Holladay, Cottonwood Heights, Sandy, Draper, Bountiful, Leigh and West Jordan, and specialize in luxury downtown condos, golf course homes and luxury properties on the west bend of the Wasatch Mountains.

Engel & Völkers Kamas will be led by broker Aly George, an industry management and operations vet of more than 30 years, as well as manager Austin Smoot, a real estate professional of 17 years with expertise in construction and development. The office, located in the center of Kamas Valley, will serve the markets of Kamas, Samak, Oakley, Peoa, Francis, Woodland and Weber Canyon. The area is home to high-end properties like million-dollar ranches and equestrian properties, and is seeing a boom in single-family home construction, Engel & Völkers reported.

The St. George/Snow Canyon market gains two new Engel & Völkers shops led by managing broker Olivia Bostwick. The Snow Canyon shop is located in the center of Red Rock, and the St. George shop is in Ancestor Square. Altogether, the shops will service Snow Canyon, Ivins, Entrada, Black Desert, Desert Color, Zion, Hurricane, Washington, Springdale, Pine Valley, Diamond Valley, the Ledges of St. George, Kayenta, Santa Clara and Apple Valley. The market serves as a hub for second homes and retirement properties.

“Engel & Völkers continues to redefine the modern luxury real estate experience in Utah,” Benson said in a statement.

“From the slopes of Park City, to the red rocks of Zion National Park, to the quiet, big sky living in the Kamas Valley, Utah offers something for everyone and continues to attract residents from around the world. In each market we enter, Engel & Völkers introduces a higher level of personalized service that is backed by the infrastructure, tools, network and reach of an established global company. In entering these new markets, we’ll continue to elevate the homebuying and selling experience across Utah.”

Email Lillian Dickerson