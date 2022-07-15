Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

1. Homebuyers are canceling deals at highest rate since start of COVID

About 60,000 home-purchase agreements were canceled in June 2022, or about 14.9 percent of all homes that went under contract throughout the month, according to a new report from Redfin.

2. It’s baaack! Homebuyer commission suit against NAR rises from ashes

On Wednesday, eight homebuyers filed an amended complaint, once thought to be dead, against NAR, Realogy, Keller Williams and others alleging NAR rules have inflated agent commissions.

3. Mike DelPrete: In cooling market, agents are in for a ‘dogfight’

Real estate tech expert Mike DelPrete will share what companies are doing to emerge victorious amid uncertainty at Inman Connect Las Vegas next month.

4. More than 700 agent steering calls suggest price-fixing, lawyers charge

Savushkin and Getty Images / Inman

In new court filings in the Moehrl case, lawyers singled out hundreds of phone calls — far more than previously reported — in which agents steered business away from discount brokerage REX.

5. Here are the finalists for the 2022 Inman Innovator Awards

The finalists for the 2022 Inman Innovator Awards span the spectrum from true upstarts to established players, each showing the way forward in real estate. Winners will be announced live at Inman Connect Las Vegas, Aug. 3-5, 2022.

