The Palm Beach home of late conservative talkshow host Rush Limbaugh is reportedly being discretely shopped around for between $150 million to $175 million, according to individuals familiar with the proposition The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The oceanfront property which Limbaugh purchased in 1998 for $3.9 million through a limited liability company, sits on about 2.7 acres on North Ocean Boulevard. Built in the West Indies style, the property includes several structures and has access to 250 feet of ocean frontage.

Zev Chafets reported in his 2010 book “Rush Limbaugh: An Army of One” that the main house encompasses about 24,000 square feet of space and was, for the most part, decorated by Limbaugh himself.

According to Chafets’ account, Limbaugh modeled much of the home on the design of other grand properties throughout the world. A salon was supposed to evoke Versailles, a chandelier in the dining room was a replica of the one in the Plaza Hotel in New York City, the main guest suite was drawn up like the presidential suite in the Hotel George V in Paris and the library was a more modest version of the one in the Biltmore Estate in North Carolina.

It’s unclear if the property has been updated since the publishing of Chafets’ book, but the main house is reportedly in good condition.

If the property, which is owned by a trust tied to Limbaugh’s widow, Kathryn Adams Limbaugh, sells at its asking price or higher, it will rank as one of the priciest deals ever transacted in Palm Beach. Most recently, billionaire internet entrepreneur Jim Clark sold a property in Manalapan (just a few miles down the coast from Palm Beach) to Oracle CEO Larry Ellison for $173 million.

Limbaugh hosted The Rush Limbaugh Show starting in 1984 and continued to be an active conservative political radio commentator until his death in 2021 from complications with lung cancer. His estimated net worth when he died was $600 million.

Email Lillian Dickerson

