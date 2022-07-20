In a shifting real estate market, the guidance and expertise that Inman imparts are never more valuable. Whether at our events, or with our daily news coverage and how-to journalism, we’re here to help you build your business, adopt the right tools — to stay focused, inspired, and productive. When the waters get choppy, trust Inman to help you navigate. It’s not the time to stop investing in you. Join us in person in Las Vegas at Connect.

Why do people come to Inman Connect?

Inman Connect brings together the smartest people in real estate, in one place, with a simple goal in mind: to help you understand the current state of the industry, the headwinds affecting the housing market and how to make money no matter what.

Join agents, brokers, executives, tech and finance professionals, entrepreneurs, and industry visionaries for a three-day exploration into Real Estate’s New Frontier.

Here is just a little peek of what you’ll take away…

If you’re an agent:

  • The Opportunities Most Agents Miss
  • Market-tested Skills and Tactics for a Changing Housing Climate

If you’re a broker:

  • Putting Your Repeat and Referral Business on Steroids
  • Tech to Future-Proof Your Brokerage
  • Blockchain and NFTs
  • The Refacing of Mortgages and Financing

If you run a team (or part of one):

  • Leveraging Automation to Generate More Leads and Listings
  • From Recruiting to Retention – Leadership Tips for a Hectic Market

If you need a place to bet on the future:

  • Secrets to Upping Your Game and Riding Out the Rest of 2022
  • The Broadening Reach of the Power Buyer
  • Technology: Driving Mobility and Reshaping Residential Real Estate

Plus so much more!

Take a look at the agenda to see what else we have in store for you. 

Come to learn. Come to grow. Come to connect at Inman Connect Las Vegas.

Inman Connect
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×