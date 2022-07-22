Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

A shifting market differentiates those who’ve developed professionally and those who are just pretending. Jimmy Burgess provides the reality check that you need right now.

The U.S. housing market and economy at large have endured a blizzard of rising home prices and climbing mortgage rates. But take shelter from the storm with these financially sound markets.

To delight clients and keep them for life, it’s vital to understand what they really need and want. Trainer and author Bernice Ross offers strategies to keep the clients you have and generate their referrals.

If sellers are getting anxious, Rachael Hite offers communication tips to help them feel better about their odds of a timely sale during a market shift.

Ahead of Inman Connect Las Vegas, the leader of the Chicago-based brokerage said he’s better positioned than Redfin and Compass to grow into a changing market.