All month long in July, we’ll survey the changing luxury real estate market, talk to top producers and offer advice on how to level up — all leading to the gathering of the year, Inman Luxury Connect, Aug. 2-3 at the Aria in Las Vegas. Make plans now to join us there.

Join us in the Lap of Luxury Connect…

As the market changes, staying informed and connected is crucial, and getting clientele off the sidelines and into the game gets more and more challenging — especially in the world of luxury.  

Luxury Connect is a day and a half of inspiration, immersive content, unparalleled access to a premier luxury network and referral opportunities specifically designed for agents and brokers with high-end clientele. 

On Aug. 2-3 at the Aria Resort and Casino Las Vegas, learn how to: 

  • Compete with top agents and win the listing
  • Scale teams in the ultra high-end market
  • Navigate a complex, demanding environment
  • Capitalize on the next big tech trends
  • Maintain a growth mindset and an appetite to succeed
  • And so much more.

Reserve your front row seat today to join the most elite agents and brokers at the most prestigious networking event in luxury real estate. Interactive workshops, immersive discussions and a top-tier speaker lineup is waiting for you in Las Vegas.

Inman Luxury Connect

Be part of the conversations that’ll frame where the luxury real estate market is headed.

Luxury Connect will be followed by Inman Connect Las Vegas, Aug. 3-5, also at the Aria. We have a special bundle price for both events available now.

Inman Connect
