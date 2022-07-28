Jones comes to Compass following several years as co-owner and chief people officer at Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty, a top Sotheby’s franchise located in Seattle.

Luxury real estate expert Stacy Jones has joined Compass Inc. as Head of Top Producers at Compass’ Luxury Division, the brokerage has told Inman.

Previously, Jones was co-owner and chief people officer at Seattle-based Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty for 12 years, one of the luxury brand’s most successful franchises, according to a statement from Compass.

“Stacy comes to Compass with a passion for building meaningful relationships, expertise in business strategy development and an agent-first mindset, making her an ideal addition to the company,” Compass CEO, Chairman and founder Robert Reffkin said in a statement.

“Top Compass agents from around the nation continued to recommend Stacy as an industry leader with a wealth of expertise to share on the luxury market,” Reffkin said. “As always, we are committed to continued investment in programs and services that help our agents succeed, and welcoming Stacy is another prime example of this.”

Launched in February 2020, Compass’ Luxury Division was created to provide more elite white-glove service and elevated marketing to luxury agents and their clients. Hiring Jones is another move to better support top luxury agents and their clientele at the highest level.

Compass explained to Inman that agents who drive the luxury sector of their own geographical market and cater to the 1 percent will certainly fall into this category of “top producers.”

“Agents who facilitate the transactions of the world’s most exclusive properties and advise an exclusive group of high-net-worth individuals require a personalized and intricate level of attention,” Jones said in a statement. “Compass is home to some of the very best agents in the country. I’m energized by the opportunity to work for this select group, listening to their wants and needs, while drawing upon my industry experience to curate programs that will exceed the expectations of their clients.”

Compass expressed its commitment, in a statement, to providing services and tech platforms to agents across the company in order for them to perform at the highest level of service to their clients. The brokerage recently rolled out the Compass Coaching Marketplace in June of 2022, which allows agents to access training with top coaches in the industry across a variety of formats. At the end of 2021, Compass announced its 10×10 Business Growth Challenge, saying it would provide agents with up to $10,000 for training purposes, which ultimately spurred the creation of the Compass Coaching Marketplace.

“Compass agents are the best in the industry because they are never satisfied — they’re always looking for ways to get better at serving their clients,” Lena Johnson, vice president of Luxury Marketing at Compass, said in a statement.

“The reason the Compass Luxury Division has been so successful is because we feel the same way, we listen to our agents and invest in areas that directly impact their business. By bringing on someone of Stacy’s caliber and reputation, we’re doubling down on our commitment to our top producing luxury agents, enabling them to collaborate on specialized programs that drive their businesses and take their level of client service to the highest standard.”

In addition to directly supporting Compass’ top luxury agents, Jones will also be working with Johnson to develop the Luxury Division’s network, outreach and overall marketing.

“Today’s ultra wealthy consumer expects a customized approach, sophisticated process and valuable result, especially in real estate,” Bill Fandel, founding agent for Compass in Telluride, said in a statement. “Stacy is an exceptionally creative talent and I am looking forward to our inspired collaborations ahead, allowing me to continue my first-class commitment to my clients while evolving and surpassing even the highest of expectations.”

Compass topped the 2022 T3 Sixty Mega 1000 rankings by sales volume in April. The brokerage boasts nearly 30,000 agents across more than 350 U.S. cities, and was represented 94 times in this year’s RealTrends The Thousand rankings of the top residential real estate agents and teams in the country.

Correction: The Compass Coaching Marketplace was launched in June 2022, not at the end of 2021, as an earlier version of this story stated.

