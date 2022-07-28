Top producing teams usually have many agents interested in joining their ranks. You are not an outsider; they just don’t know how great you are (yet)! Team leader Stephanie Lanier has the best tips to help you step into the spotlight for your dream team and get hired.

In a shifting real estate market, the guidance and expertise that Inman imparts are never more valuable. Whether at our events, or with our daily news coverage and how-to journalism, we’re here to help you build your business, adopt the right tools — and make money. Join us in person in Las Vegas at Connect, and utilize your Select subscription for all the information you need to make the right decisions. When the waters get choppy, trust Inman to help you navigate.

If you want to join an elite team of real estate agents that really know how to get business done, here are my top tips for getting noticed.

Ask to host open houses

Ask to host an open house for agents on the team. You may have to ask multiple times, so politely stay in touch with the team leader or agents. Once you’ve been given the opportunity to host the open house, do it with excellence.

Preparing for the open house will show your dream team how much you prepare for the rest of your business.

If you are given a chance to host an open house, send a handwritten thank you note to the listing agent via snail mail. It doesn’t need to be over the top; just a thoughtful gesture to show your gratitude.

As an example, while we were looking for a new agent to join our team, we had several agents do open houses for us. Only one (the one we eventually hired) came to the office to introduce himself, get some of our team-specific marketing materials, special feather flags and directionals, etc. His preparation, follow-up and professionalism won me over after several open house trial runs. I don’t think he knew he was auditioning for a team spot, but my team and I surely took note.

Pay attention to the gatekeepers

Don’t underestimate the power of the administrative and marketing staff on your dream team. Team leaders work closely every day with their agents and their support staff. If you want to win over your dream team, make sure you get to know the person who is the “glue” of the organization.

Usually, this gatekeeper is an operations manager, assistant to the team leader or transaction coordinator. This person can get you in front of the team leader, and they will be heavily involved in your business if you join the team.

Ask to attend a meeting, have a call or shadow a team member

Ask to attend a team meeting. You may not get a “yes,” but there is a high likelihood there is part of a team meeting or training the team leader may welcome you to attend. If that does not work, you can try these alternatives.

Ask to shadow an agent for the day or attend an open house of an agent on the team you admire. Perhaps you won’t be able to host an open house, but what if you just became a backup for the listing agent — helping with signs, set-up, talking to clients?

Ask to meet with the team leader to find out what they are looking for. Even if they aren’t looking to add to their team right now, understanding where they have gaps is a big opportunity for you as a new agent. Do not ask to “Pick their brain” or “grab a cup of coffee.”

Instead, try something like this: “Hi, Dream Team Member, I am considering joining a team like yours one day, and I would love to talk to you for 20-30 minutes on a call (I don’t want to take too much of your time) to hear what you guys look for on your team.” I feel strongly that if your call goes well, you will be called back for more conversations with the team.

Take every opportunity and ensure the team knows you are always happy to help. For example, if you are willing to be a showing agent on the perimeter of the area you serve, let the team know that if they ever get in a bind, you’d be happy to help if you’re able.

Social media matters

Make sure your social media is authentic and professional. If the dream team has their eye on you, they are 100 percent watching your posts.

Like, reshare, comment and DM on your dream team’s posts on social media and their agent’s posts. You’ll get noticed this way pretty fast.

Make sure this is the right team for you

Teams are all looking for different things. Make sure your growth plan matches their hiring goals. If they are looking for a head-down, humble team player to work leads, and that is you, that’s a great match.

If they are looking for a super aggressive, door-knocking, circle dialing agent with swagger, and that is you, great match.

Trying to be something you are not to join a team will never work, and it wastes precious time and resources. Spend enough time knowing the team, their reputation and agent retention rate to see if this is truly your dream team.

Any team operating at a high level will likely have a pretty extensive hiring process. On our team, we do a series of interviews, have prospective team members attend at least one of our team meetings, ask them to have personal conversations with at least 2 agents, interview with our admin team and then a final dinner interview with the prospective team members and their significant other before we extend an offer.

We believe that joining a team has to be a win/win, and if you work this hard to find and be part of a dream team, then you deserve to make sure it is a right fit for you too.

Leadership is the anchor

Dream teams are built by good leaders. Look at the track record of your future leader professionally and their reputation in your community.

Ask the other agents on the team what it is like to work with this person and why they have chosen to stay all these years.

Team members will likely change over the years for all kinds of reasons, but your leader is who you will always have. Choose wisely.

In closing, If you care this much about joining a team and are going to these lengths to do so, I feel confident a team will welcome you with open arms.

You’ll bring tremendous value to them with your enthusiasm, work ethic and desire to learn, and they’ll bring you invaluable opportunities for growth and guidance.

One thing I know to be true about all dream teams, no matter the profession, is they share this in common: They are a soft place to land and a strong place to launch.

Stephanie Lanier is the founder and CEO​ of Lanier Property Group, a boutique real estate firm in Wilmington, North Carolina.