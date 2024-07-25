Find out how this farmer’s son built a real estate business that’s focused on giving back and leading with a servant’s heart.

Name: Randy Dyck

Title: President

Experience: 33 years

Location: Fraser Valley

Full Team Name: eXimus Real Estate Team

Rankings: 20 years as top 1-3 teams in FVREB (Fraser Valley Real Estate Board)

Team size: 3-10

Transaction sides: 225+-

Sales volume: $100 million for verification)

Awards: 5-time ICON (eXp), eXp Presidents production award (2021, 2022), FVREB Top 1-3 Team Award multiple years (2003-2022)

How did you get your start in real estate?

I grew up on a grain farm in Southern Alberta. Being a farmer’s son helped me see the fruits of your hard work and labor. I wanted to build something and I wanted to serve others at the same time. Real estate just fit.

How did you choose your first brokerage?

In May of 1992, my career started at a boutique brokerage called Clearbrook Realty. I chose it because of the relationships; a friend was an agent there, and I knew the owner-broker. I became one of the owners of Clearbrook Realty. In 2000, we sold to the local RE/MAX office and I was there for almost 20 years.

However, the burning questions were:

What is my real estate license worth if I can’t help buyers and sellers?

What if I have health issues or worse

What is the license worth for my loved ones or the estate? (Nothing)

I needed to find a better option to create an equitable event or a pension plan of some sort with this license. The journey led me to eXp Realty in December 2018. I now have a legacy plan in place with the license.

What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

How incredible it can be, and how it can serve you, your dreams, and your family. However, it either needs to be treated like a job, a business owner, or a CEO. Each of these roles will determine how real estate serves the individual.

What’s something you know now that you wish you knew when you started?

Whether I was the chosen agent or the chump agent. I estimate I have lost more than $5 million in Randy-hours over my career. Think about it … how many chosen appointments I missed because I was chasing the chump appointments? More importantly, how many moments I missed with the most important people in my life — family, friends or chosen clients.

What are 5 things you’d like readers to know about you and your team?

My Why: “My purpose is to guide real estate leaders towards an abundant life, where their success transcends financial gains and becomes a source of inspiration for others. By fostering a community of leaders who value hard work, dedication, and mentorship, I aim to create a ripple effect of empowerment, leading to profound personal and financial freedom — a true return on life for their commitment to the industry.” I coach and mentor agents to become business owners vs career agents. From agents to leaders and CEOs of their real estate business. Life learner, coach, speaker, author, podcaster, 33 years licensed, 23 years as a team lead, 7000+ sales. EXp Realty is my brokerage. It is my brokerage of choice because of the relationships and the financial model that has changed my life. The question every agent needs to ask themselves is this: Has my brokerage changed my life? Husband, father, grandfather, lover of life, kite-surfer

Tell us about a high point in your career

There have been so many high points, many of them have been tied to milestone awards. However, the high point(s) that are most meaningful are seeing other agents that I have mentored and coached finding success not only in real estate, but success in life.

What’s your top prediction for 2024?

The market continues to be challenging and there is an exodus of agents. This will cause a ripple effect throughout brokerages and potentially franchises failing across North America.

Tell us about an epic fail you’ve experienced since you’ve been a team lead

Again, too many to share. Most recent epic fail, an egobuild moment. What is egobuild? Ego and Growth, my ego took over and thought building my team to 30 agents and hitting production goals would be epic. It was epic, an epic fail. My ego took over and I grew my team beyond what it or I or financially made sense.

What’s your top tip for newly formed teams?

Run your team as if you are running a corporation. You are the CEO of your team/company. A P&L statement is the most important tool to running a team.

Name 3 people you admire

Glenn Sanford: Absolute genius and a disruptor in the industry. He created a movement for the little people of real estate, the Realtor. Every existing brokerage or future brokerage will either succumb to the disruption or embrace the disruption in some way in their business models.

Gino Wickman: I resonate with him and his book Shine. A driven, busy I resonate with him and his book Shine. A driven, busy entrepreneur , he finds peace as an entrepreneur. In finding peace, we find out “true self” and build a life we love — or a life filled with “return on life” (ROL).

My twin brother: He has a huge heart that is always ready to love much and forgive easily. He has an amazing circle of friends who would do anything for him. He is trust, hope, vulnerability and resilience all wrapped up in one.

What makes a good leader?

My idea of a good leader is a servant’s heart. I live by the concept of L3.

Leverage + legacy = true leadership

Leverage is about allowing others to leverage everything within me or what I can give.

Legacy is helping others create legacy in their own world.

True leadership is that I have helped others become leaders in their own right. Because they leveraged me, they have created legacy in their own world. I now can call myself a true leader.

What’s one thing you wish every agent knew?

To worry less and stop chasing the ROI (return on investment ) and remember that chasing the ROL (return on life — my podcast name) is way more important.

