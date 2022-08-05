Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.
1. The rule of 5 for guaranteed success in real estate
Success in real estate is inevitable if you consistently implement the right strategies, according to Jimmy Burgess. It may not happen overnight, but it will happen.
2. These are the 10 states where homes are taking the longest to sell
Homes in New York state take an average of 130 days to both get an offer and then close a deal. That’s longer than anywhere else in the U.S., according to a new study from online bank Tangerine.ca.
3. Redfin CEO: Market correction is ‘sharper’, ‘faster’ than expected
Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman also said the flow of institutions into real estate has made housing more like the stock market, and that brokerages have to either “race to the top” or “race to the bottom.”
4. Everyone is coming after agent commissions, DelPrete tells ICLV
During a session Wednesday at Inman Connect Las Vegas, real estate tech expert Mike DelPrete said staking out a piece of the agent commission pool is baked into newer business models.
5. A pivotal earning season is beginning. Here’s what to know
Major companies shared how much money they made as the real estate market veered south earlier this year and as Inman Connect unfolded, bringing these leaders together in Las Vegas.
