Success in real estate is inevitable if you consistently implement the right strategies, according to Jimmy Burgess. It may not happen overnight, but it will happen.

Homes in New York state take an average of 130 days to both get an offer and then close a deal. That’s longer than anywhere else in the U.S., according to a new study from online bank Tangerine.ca.

Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman also said the flow of institutions into real estate has made housing more like the stock market, and that brokerages have to either “race to the top” or “race to the bottom.”

During a session Wednesday at Inman Connect Las Vegas, real estate tech expert Mike DelPrete said staking out a piece of the agent commission pool is baked into newer business models.

Major companies shared how much money they made as the real estate market veered south earlier this year and as Inman Connect unfolded, bringing these leaders together in Las Vegas.