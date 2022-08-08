Jeff Barnett brings 30 years of real estate experience to his new role as managing director in Los Gatos, California, most recently serving as vice president and managing director at Compass.

The Agency has hired industry veteran Jeff Barnett as managing director of its office in Los Gatos, as the international brokerage furthers its expansion into the Northern California market, it was announced Monday.

Barnett brings 30 years of real estate experience to the role, most recently serving as vice president and managing director at Compass.

“I am thrilled to welcome Jeff Barnett to The Agency as we continue to strengthen our brokerage’s presence in Northern California,” Agency President Rainy Hake Austin said in a statement. “With his unparalleled knowledge and expertise, we’re honored Jeff will be at the helm of our newest South Bay location as we further our footprint throughout the region.”

Barnett began his real estate career in the 1980s, working first at Fox & Carskadon before moving to Alain Pinel Realtors in 1991 where he worked as one of the Bay Area brokerage’s original sales agents.

While he was still working as an agent, Barnett crafted the brokerages Master’s program designed to teach working agents and everyday people curious about the industry the ins and outs of real estate. Barnett taught the course for two years before becoming vice president and manager of the brokerage’s Los Gatos office in 1995.

Barnett is an active member of the California Association of Realtors, and was inducted in the National Association of Realtors hall of fame in 2011.

“I am beyond excited to once again be teamed with Rainy Hake Austin and numerous former colleagues within The Agency’s leadership team to expand our presence here in Los Gatos,” Barnett said in a statement. “I have long admired The Agency’s approach to business, especially as the brand has grown globally while maintaining its boutique feel and white-glove service for agents. I am most looking forward to continuing to elevate the service experience provided to agents through creativity and technology that enhance the human experience.”

The Los Gatos office will be The Agency’s first office in the city as it works to grow its network around Silicon Valley hotspots.

“Jeff is an inspiring leader and well-respected professional in our industry, and I am excited to work alongside him again as we continue to partner with the best while adapting The Agency brand so that it resonates in new local communities,” Austin said. “We look forward to bringing the strength of our brand, our innovative practices, and proven track record to further advance Bay Area agents’ successes.”

