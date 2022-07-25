The fractional homeownership company currently has homes throughout Greece, Portugal and Spain. The Agency will exclusively lead Sonhaus’ expansion into the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

In a shifting real estate market, the guidance and expertise that Inman imparts are never more valuable. Whether at our events, or with our daily news coverage and how-to journalism, we’re here to help you build your business, adopt the right tools — and make money. Join us in person in Las Vegas at Connect, and utilize your Select subscription for all the information you need to make the right decisions. When the waters get choppy, trust Inman to help you navigate.

Luxury brokerage The Agency is now exclusively representing sales for luxury fractional second-homeownership company Sonhaus across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, the brokerage told Inman.

Sonhaus sells up to eight shares per luxury home on multi-million dollar properties. The company currently has homes located in cities throughout Greece, Portugal and Spain including Mykonos, the Algarve, Marbella, Ibiza and Mallorca, with plans for expansion into other global markets.

The Agency founder and CEO Mauricio Umansky and The Agency luxury agents David Parnes and James Harris of Bond Street Partners, are leading sales and distribution for the Sonhaus properties across their new markets in North America.

“The Agency is thrilled to partner with Sonhaus for sales and distribution in these markets, bringing this innovative product to the world’s thriving luxury second home market,” Umansky said in a statement. “Throughout the past few years, we’ve witnessed the rise of fractional ownership and we look forward to bringing this unique and seamless experience to buyers seeking to own a property in many of the world’s most sought-after destinations.”

Sonhaus was designed to help simplify the process of buying shares in properties internationally, guiding buyers through financing, administration, insurance and local banking. The company heavily vets potential buyers to ensure a home’s quality is maintained across different owners.

Via the Sonhaus Stay App, homeowners can schedule their stay at a property, while the app also manages property visits and assists with stay coordination in advance of a Sonhaus owner’s arrival. Owners also have the ability through the platform, to buy, sell, swap or rent properties from other Sonhaus owners.

“Sonhaus sees The Agency as its natural partner for sales and distribution in these markets, providing its new and existing clientele with a gateway and access to the experience and prestige of owning a home in the world’s premier locations at a price that would previously have been unthinkable,” Jacob Lyons, founder and CEO of Sonhaus, said in a statement.

“I am excited that The Agency will be our exclusive sales and distribution channel in the U.S.A., Canada and Mexico, and working together with them to sell Sonhaus homes,” added James Shalson-Marshall, head of growth and agency relations.

Each Sonhaus property is decorated and furnished by RH Contract (Restoration Hardware) and comes with a fully equipped home office and home gym by wellness company Technogym. Gourmet kitchens are outfitted with Gaggenau appliances and Hertz car rentals are arranged for all Sonhaus owners, with automatic Five Star elite status in Hertz’s Gold Plus Rewards loyalty program.

“Sonhaus is revolutionizing the fractional ownership space and we’re excited to share this unique offering with buyers who have always dreamed of owning a home abroad,” Parnes said in a statement. “Sonhaus removes the obstacles related to not only purchasing a property in another country, but also the management and design of that property, creating a one stop shop for owners.”

Sonhaus has about 150 properties in its network and is looking to expand its roster.

Email Lillian Dickerson