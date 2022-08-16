Estated maintains information on millions of U.S. properties and works with companies in the mortgage, insurance and real estate sectors.

Real estate data juggernaut Attom announced Tuesday that it has acquired Estated, a data licensing company that maintains information on millions and millions of U.S. properties.

In a statement, the two companies described their union as a “natural fit” due to the fact that they both focus “on powering clients with property data.” Estated specifically provides data to companies in the real estate, mortgage and insurance sectors, and according to the statement maintains “organized and verified information on over 155 million properties” across the country. The company also claims to have access to historical and “real-time insights on every property in the U.S.” the statement notes.

Among other things Estated also touts its ability to deliver data to companies quickly and easily, and to enable various automations.

Attom CEO Rob Barber added in the statement that the “synergy” between the companies “further enhances our value proposition and will benefit existing customers of both companies.”

The companies did not publicly disclose financial details of the acquisition.

Attom is well known within the property business for its enterprise solutions. For example, the company provides marketing lists, trend reports, bulk data licensing and a variety of other services to companies that deal with mortgages, insurance and other aspects of real estate. Additionally, Attom produces and distributes regular market reports that routinely appear in and drive media coverage of the housing industry.

Over the years, Attom has also gradually expanded its reach. In 2020, for instance, the firm bought geospatial data company Home Junction. A year later, Attom acquired GeoData Plus, a company that specializes in property comparisons and visual tools.

More recently, in May, Attom launched a new rent estimate tool for investors who specialize in single family properties. The company also began assessing the risk of climate change to every U.S. property last fall.

In Tuesday’s statement, Estated founder and CEO Joshua Fraser indicated he is excited to join forces with Attom.

Fraser also said he believes that together the companies “will continue to power innovation across various industries with premium property data and analytics, while increasing efficiencies in the marketplace.”

Email Jim Dalrymple II