At Inman Connect Las Vegas earlier this month, executives behind the blockchain company Consortia discussed ways the business of buying and selling real estate could change overnight.

Inman events are the best way to connect. Gain insights and build your network this October at the virtual Inman Connect where we’ll explore the Industry’s Playbook for the Fall Market. Then, join us in January for Inman Connect New York, in person or virtually. Reserve your tickets now, prices will go up! The following post is presented to Select subscribers exclusively. 

For years, there have been voices in real estate that argued blockchain technology could be a game-changer for the industry.

At the Inman Connect real estate conference in Las Vegas earlier this month, Teresa Grobecker and Sheila Fejeran said their blockchain company Consortia is preparing as if that day is imminent.

Grobecker, the company’s chief executive, said that one of the pivotal moments could come if the federal government establishes its own digital currency, sometimes referred to in the crypto community as “Fedcoin.”

“So it’s a matter of adapting to this, adopting this as your business practice, so that we’re ready to service our customers when this great transformation happens,” Grobecker said. “And it’s here today.”

Teresa Grobecker of Consortia explains how blockchain technology could soon affect the real estate industry at Inman Connect Las Vegas. (Photo by AJ Canaria of Moxiworks)

What would the real estate industry actually look like if these changes come to pass? It’s not about virtual land investing, or marketing yourself as some kind of “metaverse” agent, they said. It’s about where data tied to the home transaction would be logged and stored — possibly via an unchangeable record, on a ledger that’s distributed across many computer servers.

“Where the industry is going, and what blockchain is going to do for the entire real estate [industry], is actually we are building Carfax for homes,” Fejeran said.

You can play the full session in the video at the top of this page.

Email Daniel Houston

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×