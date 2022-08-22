Not sure what to say when asked to cut your commission? Learn to have those sticky conversations with ease by following these veterans’ tips.

Inman events are the best way to connect. Gain insights and build your network this October at the virtual Inman Connect where we’ll explore the Industry’s Playbook for the Fall Market. Then, join us in January for Inman Connect New York, in person or virtually. Reserve your tickets now, prices will go up! The following post is presented to Select subscribers exclusively. 

(L to R: Kendall Bonner, moderator, Smita Singh,
Cindi Hagley,
Kraig Klaus)

“Cost is a concern when there’s a lack of value,” said Smita Singh of REAL Collective powered by eXp Realty, as she opened a panel discussion titled “An Agent’s Guide for Navigating Tough Conversations and Maintaining Your Commission,” moderated by Kendall Bonner.

“I’m not a tour guide. I’m an expert at what I do and if that’s who you want, you’re going to get it.”

Each of the panel members roleplayed with Bonner to show how they would discuss commission with a seller looking to negotiate compensation. In each case, they provided their rationale for keeping their commission intact, ranging from the impact on marketing budget to the data to support their value proposition.

Next, they roleplayed buyer conversations around interest rates, inflation and economic concerns, including the idea of putting off buying due to higher prices. Alternatives they offered to buyers included new construction incentives, rate buydowns and other problem-solving solutions.

Watch the panel’s entire session via the video at the top of this post.

Christy Murdock is a Realtor, freelance writer, coach and consultant and the owner of Writing Real Estate. She is also the creator of the online course Crafting the Property Description: The Step-by-Step Formula for Reluctant Real Estate Writers. Follow Writing Real Estate on TwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×