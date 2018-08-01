RESAAS wants to create CarFax for real estate using blockchain — with agents creating tokens for their own past and present listings.
The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills
The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills
RESAAS wants to create CarFax for real estate using blockchain — with agents creating tokens for their own past and present listings.
Comments
Related Articles
While inventory of homes worth below $200,000 is down 15.6 percent nationally, it is up 5.7 percent for homes worth above $350,000, according to a realtor.com report.
Real estate agents and their brokerage companies have their work cut out for them if they want to remain relevant, according to a study from J.D. Power.
HomeKeepr now brings the database of recommended home services professionals directly to an agent’s website through a search widget.
Zillow is bringing its online homebuying and selling program to Denver sometime this fall, the company announced on Wednesday.