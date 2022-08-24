Rob Greyber, the former head of Expedia subsidiary Egencia, will lead the vacation rental platform starting Sept. 6. He replaces Matt Roberts as CEO.

Vacasa has appointed a former executive of a corporate travel company as its new chief executive officer, it was announced Wednesday.

Rob Greyber, who served as president of the Expedia-owned Egencia from 2009 to 2020, will lead the company as it seeks to gain market share as a short-term rental platform. The appointment is effective Sept. 6.

“Having spent my career building companies that employ technology to create durable, compounding competitive advantages, it is clear to me that Vacasa is incredibly well positioned,” Greyber said in a statement. “As an innovative leader in a fast-growing category with real momentum and scale, and the technology to back it up, Vacasa is in an enviable position to drive profitable growth by delivering best-in-class products and services to homeowners and guests alike.” 

Rob Greyber | Vacasa CEO

Vacasa is a quickly growing company that focuses on adding technology to vacation rentals that helps hosts and their guests.

Greyber will replace Matthew Roberts, who led the start-up through the uncertainty of the pandemic as its CEO beginning in February 2020. Roberts also oversaw the company’s successful push to become a public company in December 2021.

Greyber will assume the CEO’s seat on the company’s board of directors and Roberts will return to retirement, the company said.

In the second quarter of its status as a publicly traded company, Vacasa reported it grew revenue by 31 percent compared to the year before. The company now says it’s possible to break even by the end of this year. 

Vacasa now boasts more than 35,000 homes across more than 400 destinations across the hemisphere.

The company said the change was part of a succession planning process that started earlier this year.

“I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished to date as I pass the reins to Rob as the company’s next CEO,” Roberts said in a statement. “Based on the strength of the business, our leadership team and our positive momentum, this is the right time to make this transition.” 

Email Taylor Anderson

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×