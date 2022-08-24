Inman events are the best way to connect. Gain insights and build your network this October at the virtual Inman Connect where we’ll explore the Industry’s Playbook for the Fall Market. Then, join us in January for Inman Connect New York, in person or virtually. Reserve your tickets now, prices will go up!

The early months of 2022 have been hard on financial markets across the board, and investors in real estate companies have borne their share of the losses.

Publicly traded brokerages and real estate tech companies have lost substantial value since the start of the year, erasing for many of them what were substantial stock price gains in 2021.

But while stock prices may continue to soften in the coming months amid a decline in housing market activity, several prominent investors, who attended Inman CEO Connect in Las Vegas earlier this month, are still high on the category long term.

Chris Gough, managing director of GCA Advisors, shared numbers with the crowd of executives detailing how real estate tech stocks lost 27 percent year over year. Publicly traded brokerages fared even worse, he said.

Among other subjects, the panel of investors discussed how the current difficult business climate could force some of these companies to find quicker paths to profitability, a step that could benefit current and future investors.

Watch their full discussion in the video at the top of this page.

