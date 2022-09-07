Agents who belong to either the Northern Nevada Regional MLS or the South Tahoe Association of Realtors can access both systems through a single-sign-on dashboard.

Two multiple listing services straddling the border between California and Nevada around Lake Tahoe are teaming up to provide their shared subscribers easier access to each other’s tools.

The South Tahoe Association of Realtors (STAR), based in South Lake Tahoe, California, and the Northern Nevada Regional MLS (NNRMLS), based in Reno, have partnered to offer members of both MLSs access to each other’s systems through a single-sign-on (SSO) dashboard from MLS vendor CoreLogic. The deal means those members can access STAR’s Rapattoni system from their NNRMLS Member Launchpad and they can also access NNRMLS’s Paragon system from the STAR Dashboard, the MLSs said in a press release.

“This partnership between our geographically diverse yet connected MLSs enhances the value both organizations provide our shared members,” said NNRMLS CEO George Pickard in a statement.

NNRMLS has 4,135 members and STAR has 692 members; they share 240 members. According to the MLSs, those subscribers do business in the areas covering South Lake Tahoe, the east shore of Lake Tahoe in Nevada, Carson Valley, and Carson City, Nevada.

“Empowering our shared membership by allowing access to their technology from one place enables us to help our members serve the public and work together more effectively,” STAR President Mike Flanagan said in a statement.

“Our members told us that if we were going to partner with an organization to help reduce market friction while strengthening our autonomy, it should be with someone around the Lake. With this technological achievement, we not only listened and implemented, we did so at no extra cost.”

In a statement, STAR MLS Committee Chair Amanda Adams suggested the increased tech access would make it easier for agents to work on either side of the border.

“As a shared member of STAR and NNRMLS, it’s never been easier to access your technology,” she said. “I would say to those agents who operate in this area but have felt ‘stuck’ on one side of either state border; there’s never been a better time to think about getting licensed in both California and Nevada.”

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with membership figures for NNRMLS and STAR.

