The brokerage also announced the establishment of The Agency Creative Center for its agents, accessible via an internal site to further promote the company’s global expansion.

With the industry and the market changing faster than ever, make plans to come together with the best community in real estate at our flagship event. Join us at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 24-26, and punch your ticket to the future. Check out these just announced speakers for this must-attend event. Register here.

The Agency, the luxury brokerage led by founder and CEO Mauricio Umansky, has finalized its recently announced acquisition of New York brokerage Triplemint, the company said on Tuesday.

In addition, the brokerage announced the launch of its new website, of which the URL will remain TheAgencyRE.com, and a “Creative Center” for its agents, accessible via an internal site to further promote the company’s global expansion.

“We’re thrilled Triplemint is now The Agency New York, and to offer our agents an improved website and new creative marketing suite as we continue to focus on streamlining our services with an emphasis on quality over quantity,” Umansky said in a statement. “We’re proud to continuously raise the bar for our industry and offer our agents more value than ever before.”

The brokerage’s revamped website will have improved functionality to make it easier for agents to search and share listings, the company said.

The first phase of updates will include new features like upgraded search filters and alerts; saved searches and portfolios; The Agency-branded tour sheets, which are written and mapped out tours of the homes for client tours; expanded agent profiles; advanced lead gen; and an updated, SEO-optimized blog. The second phase will follow in the upcoming weeks along with a release date.

The Agency Creative Center will serve as the brokerage’s 24/7 online marketing platform and will house a marketing toolkit of agent and property assets. The platform will arm agents with tools to create marketing materials for themselves as agents and for the properties they represent, across print and digital channels.

It will also help facilitate collaborative efforts between agents and initiate more streamlined avenues for project management.

“The Agency New York is here and poised for continued, sustainable growth as we usher in this new era with the launch of valuable tools and systems for our agents,” David Walker, chief strategic officer and founder of The Agency, said in a statement. “We can’t wait for our agents to get their hands on our new website and Creative Center, which will elevate their business, enhance the ease in which they communicate with clients, and provide powerful marketing capabilities to take our industry to the next level.”

President of The Agency Rainy Hake Austin also weighed in on the acquisition.

“Innovation is at the forefront of what we do and enhancing the experience of buying and selling real estate is a primary focus for The Agency,” Austin said in a statement. “Our recent acquisition of Triplemint has allowed us to fulfill our promise to deliver an elevated digital user experience for our agents and clients alike. The new website offers an array of features to make serving clients, sharing listings, capturing client feedback and analyzing data simpler and more efficient.”

The Agency New York has offices in the Flatiron District, Brooklyn, Mamaroneck and Hoboken. In upcoming months, the brokerage also has plans to launch an East Coast headquarters office in New York City.

At the beginning of May 2022, The Agency announced its acquisition of Triplemint, as well as a $35 million funding round. The all-equity deal stipulated that Triplemint would take on The Agency’s name, while The Agency would adopt Triplemint’s proprietary technology.

Email Lillian Dickerson