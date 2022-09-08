Kira Greene is co-founder of the Greene Sweeney team, which was named the No. 1 small team in Rhode Island by sales volume in 2021. Kevin Fox was the third highest producer in Providence.

Two of Rhode Island’s top real estate agents have moved to Compass from the real estate brokerage Residential Properties, the brokerage announced Thursday.

Luxury agent Kira Greene is co-founder of the Greene Sweeney team at Residential Properties, which was named the No. 1 small team in Rhode Island by sales volume in 2021, according to RealTrends. That year, the team sold just under 30 $1 million-plus homes.

Agent Kevin Fox, also of Residential Properties, was the third highest producer in Providence and the No. 7 agent in the state by sales volume in 2021, according to RealTrends. In total, the two agents comprised in excess of $134 million in sales volume in 2021.

“The addition of Kira Greene and Kevin Fox, two of the highest producing and most respected agents in the marketplace, unlocks immense growth and opportunity for Compass in Providence,” Marc Decker, Compass New England regional president, said in a statement.

“The Providence real estate market is uniquely positioned for a growth-filled future,” Greene said. “When looking at where our market is heading, aligning with Compass, a forward-thinking brokerage, is an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. Compass’ inclusive corporate culture and innovative technology ensure agents provide and unparalleled real estate experience — the kind clients deserve. I look forward to bringing Providence the best Compass has to offer.”

In addition to being well-versed in Providence’s luxury market, Greene also specializes in relocation, renovation and investment properties. She has been awarded multiple national and local awards for her performance in the industry, including being named to RealTrends’ “America’s Best” list five-consecutive years between 2018 and 2022.

Fox has been a Providence market leader for the past several years, specializing in residential properties on the city’s East Side. He likewise has been named to RealTrends’ “America’s Best” list and has been recognized by The Greater Providence Board of Realtors for his sales volume.

“My real estate business has always been built on the premise that everything I do should be in service of my client’s best interests,” Fox said in a statement. “Like other top agents around the country, in order to better meet my client’s needs, I have made the move to Compass. The level of agent support and integration of technology at Compass are unparalleled and will enable me to elevate the way I serve my own clients. I am thrilled to take my business to a new level.”

In mid-August, Compass announced it had ended its signature stock and cash incentives as a recruitment tool for new agents, and that new agents would be required to use the standard commission split the brokerage uses in their specific market. Agents coming into the company with a better split will be able to keep their split for one year before switching to Compass’ split model.

Some in the industry have speculated whether or not such drastic changes to its agent compensation will curb the brokerage’s otherwise rapid growth in recent years.

