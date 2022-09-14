The announcement follows days after the brokerage made public its plans to expand operations into Chile, building on what has been a spurt of international expansion for the company.

Virtual brokerage eXp Realty is continuing its foray into new international markets by expanding into Poland, the company announced on Wednesday.

The announcement comes days after the brokerage made public its plans to expand operations into the South American country of Chile, building on what has been a spurt of international expansion for the company.

Recently, eXp has also announced expansion into the Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand and Dubai. Once operations have got off the ground in all these international markets, eXp Realty will be present in 24 markets across the world, including in the United States.

“Poland’s recent wave of real estate brokerage consolidation speaks to the attractiveness of its property sector for both foreign and domestic investments,” eXp Chief Growth Officer Michael Valdes said in a statement. “With continued rapid growth and resilience in the real estate market, Poland provides eXp Realty an ideal opportunity to establish a strong foothold in the Central and Eastern European region.”

Dorota Chomuntowska, a broker with more than 11 years of real estate experience in Poland and other international markets will lead the company’s operations in Poland. Previously Chomuntowska was owner and broker of real estate agency BERN Nieruchomości and also has prior experience with Jones Lang LaSalle and Cushman & Wakefield, among other real estate companies.

“EXp has pioneered a new wave of quality and value for the real estate industry,” Chomuntowska said in a statement. “I am honored to lead this expansion in Poland and look forward to introducing eXp Realty to agents across the country.”

EXp’s operations will open in Poland during the fourth quarter of 2022.

The expansion will get eXp one step closer to its goal of having 500,000 agents by 2026. One checkpoint in achieving that goal is for the company to reach 100,000 agents by the end of 2022. In its Q4 2021 earnings report, eXp said it had hit 71,137 agents at the end of 2021, and today, the company has roughly 84,000 agents globally.

