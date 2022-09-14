With the move, John R. Wood Properties will become John R. Wood Properties/Christie’s International Real Estate and will continue to be owned by the Wood family — the brokerage’s founding family.

Naples, Florida-based John R. Wood Properties has affiliated with Christie’s International Real Estate, Christie’s has informed Inman.

With the move, John R. Wood Properties will become John R. Wood Properties/Christie’s International Real Estate and will continue to be owned by the Wood family — the brokerage’s founding family. Phil Wood, who serves as president and CEO of John R. Wood Properties, will continue in this role.

“Homebuyers and sellers in Lee and Collier counties have entrusted John R. Wood with their real estate needs for more than 60 years thanks to our legendary service and local knowledge,” Phil Wood said in a statement. “Affiliating with Christie’s International Real Estate — a brand synonymous with luxury around the world — not only gives our clients global visibility and market access, but also enables our agents to tap into the industry’s best marketing and technology.”

John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate was founded in 1958 and is one of the oldest active real estate brokerages in Southwest Florida, according to a press statement. In 2021, the brokerage brought in $5.8 billion in sales volume. It has over 700 agents in 21 offices located throughout Naples, Bonita Springs, Estero, Marco Island and greater Fort Myers.

With Southwest Florida having become a hot spot for luxury buyers in recent years, Christie’s International Real Estate was particularly motivated to create a presence in the area. In fact, the Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island metro area was ranked the No. 1 emerging housing market in winter 2022 by The Wall Street Journal/Realtor.com Emerging Housing Markets Index.

“As one of the fastest-growing regions in the U.S. for luxury real estate, Southwest Florida is an important market for Christie’s International Real Estate, so it was essential to find an affiliate here who shares our vision and culture,” said Chris Lim, president of Christie’s International Real Estate. “John R. Wood embodies the Christie’s International Real Estate brand as a thriving, independent brokerage with unrivaled local expertise and a culture that agents and clients gravitate towards.”

“The evolution of this area into an international luxury destination mirrors John R. Wood’s own growth and evolution,” Thad Wong, co-CEO of Christie’s International Real Estate said in a statement. “This firm was an innovator in the 1950s and it’s still innovating, growing and leading today, and that’s why it’s a perfect fit for Christie’s International Real Estate in Southwest Florida.”

Since its acquisition by @properties in December 2021, Christie’s International Real Estate has signed on affiliates in Chicago, Atlanta, the San Francisco Bay and Newport, Rhode Island. The company has also begun international expansion plans in Japan, Malta, Italy and more. Each new affiliate also receives access to @properties’ proprietary pl@tform which helps agents digitally manage transactions and client relationships.

