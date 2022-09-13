Coldwell Banker Plaza Real Estate, a Wichita, Kansas-based brokerage, will merge with Tulsa-based Coldwell Banker Select, creating the sixth largest Coldwell Banker affiliate in the United States.

Coldwell Banker Plaza counts 85 agents in two offices in Wichita, while Coldwell Banker Select currently has over 850 agents spread out across 17 offices across Oklahoma, and ranked number 93 by transaction sides in the 2022 Real Trends 500 brokerage rankings. The two brokerages combined closed about $2.5 billion in sales during 2021, according to an announcement last week.

The announcement was made by Coldwell Banker Plaza owner John McKenzie on Sept. 8.

“Honesty, integrity, and doing right by others is what we believe in and we are pleased and excited to be joining Coldwell Banker Select while keeping our Coldwell Banker Plaza name. We share the same values and desire to provide the best experience to those we serve and are looking forward to this new partnership and what it will bring in the future,” said McKenzie.

McKenzie started Coldwell Banker Plaza in 1981, and has grown it into the top Coldwell Banker affiliate in Kansas, recording 1,300 transactions and $350 million in production in 2021, according to the announcement.

“I’ve known John for years and have always admired how he runs his company in Kansas. Now, we are putting the #1 Coldwell Banker in Kansas with the #1 Coldwell Banker in Oklahoma,” Bryan Sheppard President of Coldwell Banker Select said in a statement. “Coldwell Banker Plaza is a company with the highest integrity throughout the organization and it is truly an honor and pleasure to be associated with them, their agents, and staff.”

Todd Woodburn will serve as regional vice president for Kansas and will oversee the brokerages growth.

“What an exciting time this is for us,” Woodburn said in a statement. “The marketing capabilities, technology and resources available to us will not only elevate our service to our agents but will help provide an even more incredible experience for our clients.”