Fourteen brokerages have partnered to launch the Southwest Florida Buyer Graph, which hosts real-time anonymized buyer data and habits and climate risk data.

RealScout has added its 19th Buyer Graph cohort in Southwest Florida, according to an announcement on Thursday. Fourteen local brokerages will now share real-time anonymized buyer data and habits on the Buyer Graph platform, which enables agents and brokers to make quicker and more accurate pricing decisions.

“In an unpredictable market, having access to historical sales data is not enough,” RealScout President and Co-Founder Andrew Flachner said in a statement. “Agents must also understand the shifting buyer demand and its widespread impact on sellers and homeowners. Our latest Buyer Graph will empower real estate professionals across Southwest Florida to offer stronger, data-backed insights to their clients even during times of market volatility.”

In addition to displaying real-time listing and sales data, the Buyer Graph includes a heat map that displays past and current buyer patterns, such as the most popular neighborhoods and property types. Agents and brokers can also view data-driven listing price suggestions, and see how price adjustments could impact buyer demand.

Lastly, users can also view an individual property’s flood, storm, fire, heat and drought risk rating through RealScout’s partnership with climate risk assessment platform ClimateCheck.

“Adding the integration with ClimateCheck allows us to integrate an important part of a buyer’s due diligence right into their home search process,” Flachner told Inman last July. “We are excited for how this can help agents and consumers that utilize the RealScout platform.”

Southwest Florida Buyer Graph founding member Randall Graham said RealScouts’ real-time data is invaluable during a shifting market and will empower agents and their clients to make smart, data-informed buying and selling decisions.

“In today’s shifting market, customers and agents depend more than ever on meaningful market data to make decisions on listing, buying, and pricing a home,” said Graham, the chief marketing officer at Michael Saunders & Company. “Our brokerage was one of the first to roll out the RealScout platform in Southwest Florida, and our agents and clients have embraced this easy-to-use technology. It’s become one of our most popular tools.”

Additional brokerages can join the Graph by contacting RealScout, the announcement added.

Since its launch, RealScout has built an impressive group of Buyer Graph members. Nearly 40 percent of the real estate brokerage executives represented on the Swanepoel Power 200 list have joined the initiative, according to a previous Inman article.

In 2022, RealScout won Anywhere Real Estate’s FWD Innovation grand prize and celebrated its 10-year anniversary with a reflection on its transformation from an agent-branded home search mobile app to a full-fledged technology platform.

“If there is one thing we did right over the years to garner this support, it’s that we stuck, almost stubbornly, to our mission: to be the technology that strengthens, not weakens, the relationship between real estate professionals and their clients,” Flachner said of his company’s evolution.

RealScout also has Buyer Graphs in Raleigh and Charlotte, North Carolina; East Bay, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco and Silicon Valley in California; Denver and Northern Colorado; as well as Nashville, New York City, Philadelphia, Boston, New England, Virginia Beach, Los Angeles, Detroit and New Jersey.

Additional founding members of the Southwest Florida Buyer Graph include: 54 Realty, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty, Gulf Coast International Properties, LAER Realty Partners, LoKation Real Estate, Marcus & Company, Mark Spain Real Estate, Michael Saunders & Company, NextHome, RE/MAX Platinum Realty, Realty One Group, Side Inc., Starlink Realty, and Sunset Realty.

