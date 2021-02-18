The tool, which allows brokerages to gain insights from anonymized buyer data, is being launched in partnership with six area brokerages.

RealScout’s Buyer Graph — a tech tool that allows partner brokerages to share real-time anonymized buyer data and habits — is making its way to San Diego. RealScout, a San Francisco-based real estate tech company announced Thursday that six brokerages are partnering to launch the 14th regional Buyer Graph and sixth in California.

“The transparency around buyer demand data has become critical in addressing the needs of sellers in supply-constrained markets,” Andrew Flachner, president and co-founder of RealScout, said in a statement.

Pricing strategy driven by the traditional comparative market analysis can prove unreliable during periods of low-inventory, “due to reduced sample sizes and increased volatility,” according to Flachner.

“However, members of the San Diego Buyer Graph are able to leverage real-time insights from buyers in their market to inform pricing and listing marketing.”

Through the Buyer Graph platform, the partner brokerages get access to advanced market analytics and buyer data powered by RealScout. With that data, the brokerages can better advise selling clients on pricing strategies — and see how the volume of buyer matches changes with small price adjustments.

Buy-side clients are armed with anonymized data on how many other buyers are looking in their price range and what kind of competition they could be facing for their dream home.

As the housing market continues to surge due to COVID-19, pricing strategies are becoming even more important for both buyers and sellers.

The founding members of the San Diego Buyer graph are: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, Big Block Realty, First Team Real Estate, Realty ONE Group West, Side Inc., and Willis Allen Real Estate.

“Brokerages have to find a way to take back control of their data and eyeballs to stay competitive,” Mary Lee Blaylock, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices California Properties, said in a statement. “RealScout’s Buyer Graph initiative is a clear path to achieving this goal.”

Nearly 40 percent of the real estate brokerage executives represented on the Swanepoel Power 200 list have signed onto one of the nation’s regional Buyer Graphs.

RealScout’s technology platform also provides listing and search alerts, consumer behavior data and analysis in addition to the Buyer Graph.

