RealScout has added its 17th Buyer Graph cohort in Detroit, according to an announcement on Thursday. Nine local brokerages will now share real-time anonymized buyer data and habits on the Buyer Graph platform, which enables agents and brokers to make quicker and more accurate pricing decisions.

“The Detroit Buyer Graph marks the first of its kind in the Midwest,” RealScout President and Co-Founder Andrew Flachner said in a prepared statement. “It’s inspiring to see some of the leading U.S. brokerages involved in reclaiming their position at the center of the home search.”

In addition to displaying real-time listing and sales data, the Buyer Graph includes a heat map that displays past and current buyer patterns, such as the most popular neighborhoods and property types. Agents and brokers can also view data-driven listing price suggestions, and see how price adjustments could impact buyer demand.

Lastly, users can also view an individual property’s flood, storm, fire, heat and drought risk rating through RealScout’s partnership with climate risk assessment platform ClimateCheck.

“Adding the integration with ClimateCheck allows us to integrate an important part of a buyer’s due diligence right into their home search process,” Flachner told Inman in July. “We are excited for how this can help agents and consumers that utilize the RealScout platform.”

Detroit Buyer Graph founding member Bonnie Richter said RealScout’s in-depth and real-time data is crucial to today’s market as agents and consumers navigate low inventory, booming home price growth and other factors.

“Real Estate One is proud to be a founding member of the Detroit Michigan Buyer Graph,” said Richter, who is the vice president of Broker Services Real Estate One. “We saw the potential in RealScout’s ability to empower our agents and clients with buyer data that can inform their decisions through market fluctuations.”

Additional brokerages can join the Graph by contacting RealScout, the announcement explained.

Since its launch, RealScout has built an impressive group of Buyer Graph members. Nearly 40 percent of the real estate brokerage executives represented on the Swanepoel Power 200 list have joined the initiative, according to a previous Inman article.

The Buyer Graph also earned RealScout the distinction of being CrazyEgg’s Best Real Estate Software for Lead Generation in 2021. “RealScout’s user experience, design, technology, and support team are one-of-a-kind,” CrazyEgg explained. “Its email alerts generate 17 times higher CTR than the industry average, and its API, lead ingestion, and SSO make implementation a breeze.”

RealScout also has Buyer Graphs in Raleigh and Charlotte, North Carolina; East Bay, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco and Silicon Valley in California; Denver and Northern Colorado; as well as Nashville, New York City, Philadelphia, Boston, New England, Virginia Beach and Los Angeles.

Additional founding members of the Detroit Buyer Graph include: Bittinger Team Realtors, Charles Reinhart Realtors, Downtown Realty, Griffith Realty, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, Island Realty, Max Broock Realtors, Real Estate One, and Remerica Hometown Realtors.

