RealScout has added its 18th Buyer Graph cohort in New Jersey, according to an announcement on Thursday. A record-breaking 25 local brokerages will now share real-time anonymized buyer data and habits on the Buyer Graph platform, which enables agents and brokers to make quicker and more accurate pricing decisions.

“The vast participation of brokerages participating in the New Jersey Buyer Graph sets the stage for a new era of collaboration between real estate professionals,” RealScout President and Co-Founder Andrew Flachner said in a prepared statement. “We’re excited to welcome even more companies to this initiative following today’s announcement.”

In addition to displaying real-time listing and sales data, the Buyer Graph includes a heat map that displays past and current buyer patterns, such as the most popular neighborhoods and property types. Agents and brokers can also view data-driven listing price suggestions, and see how price adjustments could impact buyer demand.

Lastly, users can also view an individual property’s flood, storm, fire, heat and drought risk rating through RealScout’s partnership with climate risk assessment platform ClimateCheck.

“Adding the integration with ClimateCheck allows us to integrate an important part of a buyer’s due diligence right into their home search process,” Flachner told Inman in July. “We are excited for how this can help agents and consumers that utilize the RealScout platform.”

New Jersey Buyer Graph founding member Katherine Weidel said RealScout’s in-depth and real-time data enables agents to collaborate with their clients better, as they navigate a fast-paced and topsy-turvy market.

“Weidel Real Estate was one of the first to use RealScout in the New Jersey market. We immediately saw the opportunity to transform the client experience with data-driven tools that help our agents and clients work better together,” said Weidel, who is the Chief Operating Officer of Weidel Real Estate. “The Buyer Graph gives us valuable insights into buyer data in our market that our agents can use to fuel listings and close more deals.”

Additional brokerages can join the Graph by contacting RealScout, the announcement explained.

Since its launch, RealScout has built an impressive group of Buyer Graph members. Nearly 40 percent of the real estate brokerage executives represented on the Swanepoel Power 200 list have joined the initiative, according to a previous Inman article. The company also cemented an enterprise agreement with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices of America to provide Buyer Graphs to its affiliates “seamlessly and cost-effectively.”

The Buyer Graph also earned RealScout the distinction of being CrazyEgg’s Best Real Estate Software for Lead Generation in 2021, thanks to continued improvements to the Client Mobile App that yield better search results, improve the way clients explore listing details, and provide an overview of their searches and interests.

“RealScout’s user experience, design, technology, and support team are one-of-a-kind,” CrazyEgg explained. “Its email alerts generate 17 times higher CTR than the industry average, and its API, lead ingestion, and SSO make implementation a breeze.”

RealScout also has Buyer Graphs in Raleigh and Charlotte, North Carolina; East Bay, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco and Silicon Valley in California; Denver and Northern Colorado; as well as Nashville, New York City, Philadelphia, Boston, New England, Virginia Beach, Los Angeles and Detroit.

Additional founding members of the New Jersey Buyer Graph include: Beach House Realty LLC, BHHS Fox & Roach REALTORS, BHHS NJ Properties, Callaway Henderson Sotheby’s International Realty, Howard Hanna Rand Realty, BHHS Jordan Baris Realty, Joyce Realty, Liberty Realty, Living New Jersey Realty, Long & Foster Real Estate, NextHome Premier, Ocean Pointe Realtors, Preferred Properties Real Estate, RE/MAX of Barnegat Bay, Realty Executives Exceptional Realtors New Jersey, Realty One Group, Samsel & Associates Real Estate Services, Soleil Sotheby’s International Realty, Stanton Company Realtors, Station Cities, Tarvin Realtors, Terrie O’Connor Realtors, Ward Wight Sotheby’s International Realty, Weidel Real Estate and Woodward Realty Group.

