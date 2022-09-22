Richard Haggerty will be the next CEO of OneKey MLS starting Jan. 1. Haggerty will replace Jim Speer, who is retiring at the end of the year.

New York’s largest multiple listing service is hiring its next head honcho from within.

Richard Haggerty will be the next CEO of OneKey MLS starting Jan. 1. Haggerty is currently OneKey’s president and chief strategic growth officer and CEO of the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors.

Hudson Gateway merged with the Long Island Board of Realtors in 2018 to form the MLS, which was then called New York MLS. Haggerty spearheaded that merger and the formation of the regional MLS, according to OneKey. Haggerty has been Hudson Gateway’s CEO for 38 years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“Approximately four years ago, we came together with the Long Island Board of Realtors to leverage the incredible geography of New York City and the greater suburban areas to create something that will benefit our members and also benefit our consumers,” Haggerty said in a statement.

“That vision is even more relevant today, as the pandemic has led to a more regionalized market with homebuyers searching over a much larger geography.”

Farmingdale-based OneKey has more than 45,000 agent and broker subscribers in the New York City metro area. Haggerty will replace current CEO Jim Speer, who is retiring at the end of the year. Haggerty was chosen after a “comprehensive search process,” according to Linda Lugo, chair of the MLS’s board of managers.

“From its inception, Richard’s unwavering commitment to the success of our organization and his understanding of the vital role the MLS plays in real estate, makes him uniquely qualified to lead OneKey MLS through the next phase of our development that is centered around growth,” Lugo said in a statement.

