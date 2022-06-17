The company offers a wide array of free reports, data and bonafide research on every way the outside world can impact a relocation decision. It can also benefit agents looking to help clients.

From families in Paradise, California, to homeowners in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, the impact of the natural world on real estate seems more tangible than ever.

Even as people leave their sunny mountain town retreats in the summer to avoid wildfire-induced air quality trauma, aspiring outdoor enthusiasts are looking to fill their places to leverage remote work opportunities and open space. Las Vegas has seen rapid growth of late, despite its primary water source dripping on the edge of disaster. Sunbelt states are booming, yet hurricanes are becoming more volatile and staying stronger, longer.

With every dream location today, there seems to come some form of increased risk from the world around us.

This is why AreaHub was developed, a company that offers a wide array of free reports, data and bonafide research on every way the outside world can impact a relocation decision.

Functioning like an inspection report on a home, AreaHub provides users a thorough breakdown of what they should know about a city, town or region they may want to soon call home, making it ideal for buyers still riding the pandemic-driven relocation trend.

Naturally, AreaHub can also benefit agents, especially those looking for ways to provide more value to their clients, who are often heavily armed with market information. In the same way they discuss crime reports, it’s always good to have a source, not be the source.

For no charge, users can search a town, city or zip code for 18 categories of natural or man-made environmental impacts, including wildfire risk, pollution, industrial hazards, infrastructure conditions, pipelines, fracking operations, flood plains, tornado zones and radon levels, among others.

Every search is colorfully broken down with charts, ratings and extensive narrative descriptions and explanations on every category.

While AreaHub is currently working on a number of premiere features that will expand on its reporting efficacy, available now to MLSs and brokerages is a custom reporting service for any zip code or market in which they operate, on up to 30 topics.

Reports can be tailored to each brokerage or MLS, and regularly updated and conditions change.

Given that its summer, and wildfire conversations are erupting around the west, agents would be wise to stay tuned to AreaHub’s highly intricate wildfire tracker, which sources its updates and data from the very agencies responding to the fire.

The tool details locations, causes, general size, specific acreage burned, containment percentage and duration, as well as an interactive map pinpointing the current number of active fires.

The AreaHub Knowledge Center is a collection of content sharing information on its report topics, which also includes Brownfield and Superfund sites.

Climate-induced anxiety, historically unusual weather patterns and more severe seasonal storms are merely some of the issues affecting how people live alongside their enviornment. Everything seems longer, drier, hotter, colder and harder to remember happening before.

New tools and technology to help agents and their clients decide where to buy and why to sell have emerged in numbers of late. Real estate data provider ATTOM has launched a program to assess risk for every property in America, powered in part by ClimateCheck, another climate change resource and predictive analysis solution for the real estate business world.

TopHap, a powerful visual mapping application includes a number of factors for measuring environmental hazards over highly specific geographic areas.

The rise of these tools and the very presence of the data they use to create such eye-opening reports should be more than enough to signal to agents, that as conduits for consumers’ living choices, the climate-driven buying market is here to stay.

And it’s only going to get hotter.

