United Real Estate announced on Monday a merger with Jacksonville-based brokerage EXIT Real Estate Gallery as the firm grows its national network.

The deal brings 400 new agents into the United Real Estate network and will see the Jacksonville, Florida, brokerage operate under the new name United Real Estate Gallery and retain all current leadership, according to a news release.

“After an extensive period of due diligence considering many paths forward, we determined United is the forward-thinking partner who will help us achieve our goals,” United Real Estate Gallery CEO Raymond Rivera said in a statement. “They recognize our team’s talent, have the resources required to make the investments in our business to drive agent outcomes and are eager to help.”

The merger comes on the heels of United’s acquisition of Pearson Smith Realty, which brought 1,000 agents to the company. United now includes over 21,000 agents and more than 630 offices, and it’s ranked No. 8 in the nation for transaction sides, according to RealTrends. The company produced over $21.5 billion in sales volume in 2021.

The merger adds to United’s existing offices in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers and Orlando following mergers with Pearson Smith Realty, Platinum Realty, Leading Edge Real Estate Group, Texas United Realty, Virtual Properties Realty, Benchmark Realty and Charles Rutenberg Realty Fort Lauderdale.

The acquisitions are key to United’s ambitious expansion plans which the company says are not finished.

“The entire United team has worked diligently for over a decade to build a program that now attracts top operators like Ray, Sonny, Nanci and their team of professional agents as they look to build on their past successes and capture future opportunities,” United Real Estate Group CEO Dan Duffy said in a statement. “Being selected as their ‘go forward’ partner is humbling, especially after we discovered how many options they considered when evaluating potential partners and paths.”

