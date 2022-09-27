Stuart Siegel will identify and manage new areas of growth opportunity and keep his existing roles as a leader at the brand’s New York City office and as global head of Private Office and Development Services.

Engel & Völkers Americas has promoted Stuart Siegel, one of the brokerage’s leaders in New York City and across the brand globally, to chief strategy officer (CSO).

In his new role, Siegel will identify and manage new areas of growth opportunity for the company including through mergers and acquisitions, the brokerage said in a press release on Monday.

In conjunction with his new position, Siegel will maintain his existing role as a leader at the brand’s New York City office and as Engel & Völkers’ global head of both Private Office and Development Services.

“Stuart has been an integral part of our organization for almost ten years,” Engel & Völkers Americas President and CEO Anthony Hitt said in a statement.

“From launching and building our New York City brokerage and our Global Development Services sector to expanding and enhancing Private Office into the robust experience and platform it is today, Stuart has had a tremendous impact on our brand. As we look to the future, Stuart brings both the institutional knowledge and industry experience necessary to create and oversee the strategic growth opportunities and initiatives that will propel our brand and existing license partners’ businesses to the next level.”

Over the course of his more than 40-year career, Siegel has built a robust portfolio of experiences in luxury real estate, development and strategic consulting. Before joining Engel & Völkers in 2014, he served as president and CEO of Sotheby’s International Realty; president and COO of Brunello Development Corp.; and founded Ore Hill Advisors, a consulting firm that specialized in luxury companies, family-owned companies and private investors within the luxury real estate space.

Siegel was named global head of Private Office at Engel & Völkers Americas at the beginning of 2022. The department provides ultra-high-end buyers and sellers at the top of the market access to elite real estate opportunities and “the highest level of specialized support and expertise.”

Siegel also launched the brand’s Development Services, a platform that wields the Engel & Völkers’ brand, global scope and expertise across five different continents to help support developers, builders and investors.

“As Engel & Völkers’ presence in the Americas continues to expand, I look forward to supporting our network with strategic initiatives that will enhance our business, both collectively and on the individual shop and advisor level,” Siegel said in a statement.

“Drawing on historic European brand legacy and highly personalized approach to client service, we’re offering consumers an unmatched luxury real estate experience. Our continued growth is proof that this offering is resonating with homebuyers and sellers. We’ve reached an exciting inflection point in the brand’s trajectory, one which I am eager to oversee and leverage to its full potential as chief strategy officer.”

In mid-August, the brokerage also appointed a new chief experience officer, Peter Ianos, who had been serving the brokerage for about 10 years in senior vice president and chief of staff roles.

