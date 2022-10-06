Recently, Adam Hergenrother connected with some of the best minds in real estate to ask them what their top lead generation methods are in today’s market and why. They also shared some of their favorite conversation frameworks that help get the job done.

At KW Mega Camp in August, Keller Williams COO Sajag Patel said, “The market doesn’t determine your success, it determines your strategy.” Your vision for your life and career stays the same, regardless of what the market does. However, it will determine what strategy you must employ to get the results you want and to move you closer to your vision.

This week, I connected with some of the best minds in real estate to ask them what their top lead generation methods were in today’s market and why. They also shared some of their favorite conversation frameworks that help get the job done. The top lead generation methods were client events, connecting with SOI (sphere of influence), open houses, FSBOs, and canceled/expired calls.

“I just passed by your neighborhood…”

Amy Cromer, CEO and Realtor, Livian Carolinas at Keller Williams Realty — Moving The Triad

What is your favorite lead generation method? And why?

Reaching out to my SOI. “Spontaneous” communication is so well-received! I’m a warm, fuzzy person and relationships are the absolute key to my business. This communication keeps me top of mind.

What is your favorite conversation framework or one-liner?

“Hey, Erin! I just passed by your neighborhood and thought of you! What things have you done lately to make that house your home? I’d love to see pictures!”



Note: People love to share photos of what improvements they’ve made!

“If I can net your more money…”

Will Story, CEO and Realtor, Livian Colorado at Keller Williams Realty Downtown

What is your favorite lead generation method? And why?

FSBOs. They aren’t selling on their own anymore. I enjoy the challenge of connecting with a FSBO and turning them from a skeptic in our industry into a reliable referral source.

What is your favorite line?

“If I can net you more money than you can net yourself even after paying my commission would you be interested in working with me?”

“… enjoy our amazing community together!”

Vanessa Pollock, Founder, Chief Creative Officer and Realtor, Pollock Properties Group | Livian at KW Premier Properties

What is your favorite lead generation method? And why?

Our annual fundraising events for our charity and other non-profits. (ex: Movie Night is next week and we are collecting low-sugar cereal for the local food pantries. In December we will have our annual holiday concert to raise money for our music initiative). [These events] keep us top of mind, builds relationships and come from contribution. These events reflect our core values and give us a great opportunity to ask for referrals.

What is your favorite conversation framework or one-liner?

“I hope you and your family are doing great and loving your house! I wanted to personally invite you to come to next week’s Movie Night where we will soak up the starry night together as a community, collect food for those in need and enjoy our amazing community together!”

Note: Then the night of, we give a speech and will pass out referral cards for everyone to fill out!

“Welcome to the open house!”

Romeo Santos, CEO and Realtor, Livian Mid-Atlantic at Keller Williams Select Realtors

What is your favorite lead generation method? And why?

Open houses. Personal connection and the ability to hear (and see) their intention and motivation.

What is your favorite conversation framework or one-liner?

“Hey! Welcome to the open house. Thank you so much for coming in. What got you out and about today? In the market for a new home or just a curious neighbor?”



Note: And then from there, we continue to build rapport.

“Conversations are situational.”

Brian Force, CEO and Realtor, Livian Dallas – Fort Worth at KW Dallas Preston Road

What is your favorite lead generation method? And why?

Expireds and canceleds have been great for us lately. There’s an abundance of opportunity there and a large portion were overpromised and underdelivered by their last agent when it comes to being their economist of choice and are motivated to find someone who knows what the heck they’re doing in a more competitive market for sellers.

What is your favorite conversation framework or one-liner?

“Conversations are situational though conveying an honest depiction of the market landscape and pricing are normally a welcome change for sellers as we find most aren’t interested in receiving 50 offers. They want a seamless transaction experience and to be able to move on to their next chapter without competing in unwinnable situations when they go to buy their next place.”



Note: Know your market and the property you are calling on in order to recommend a solution that will work for them.

