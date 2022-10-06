Are you receiving Inman’s Broker Edge? Make sure you’re subscribed here.

Broker Spotlight: Megan Sullivan, @properties Indianapolis

Name:  Megan Sullivan

Title:   Managing broker

Experience:  10 years

Location:  Indianapolis, Indiana

Brokerage name: @properties Indianapolis

Transaction sides: 20 per year

Sales volume: $4 million per year

Why/how did you get your start in real estate?

My Realtor recruited me! He recognized my ability to connect with people and gave me the confidence to take the leap. Granted, it took him four years of persuasion.

I was very fortunate to spend my first several years in the business under his guidance. He is a strong, patient mentor, and I am hopeful I can now pay some of his kindness forward to the agents in our brokerage.

What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

When you work in real estate, the opportunities to continue learning are endless — no two days are the same. Nearly every transaction brings a new situation or a new combination of personalities, circumstances and strategies.

A strong agent needs to understand how to read each situation and know how to pivot and be flexible. This industry is less about sales and more about really high-quality customer service, before, during and after the actual transaction.

What’s something you know now that you wish you knew when you started?

When I was brand new, I was so busy concentrating on the process that I forgot to stop and remember that while this is my job and I work in it every day. Typical homebuyers and sellers do not do this every day, or even once a year.

It is often an extremely emotional and sometimes stressful time for our customers. I believe it is a privilege to walk alongside them as they go through these transitions, and it is essential that I not only bring market knowledge and attention to detail, but also empathy, patience and my best listening skills to the table.

What’s your top tip for freshly licensed brokers?

Attend every training and shadowing opportunity you can. Learn the value of time blocking and setting boundaries early in your career.

What makes a good leader?

A good leader brings integrity, consistency, genuine enthusiasm and a spirit of collaboration.

What’s one thing you wish every agent knew?

There is more value in asking for help than in having all the answers.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×