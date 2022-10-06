Broker Spotlight: Megan Sullivan, @properties Indianapolis

Title: Managing broker

Experience: 10 years

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Brokerage name: @properties Indianapolis

Transaction sides: 20 per year

Sales volume: $4 million per year

Why/how did you get your start in real estate?

My Realtor recruited me! He recognized my ability to connect with people and gave me the confidence to take the leap. Granted, it took him four years of persuasion.

I was very fortunate to spend my first several years in the business under his guidance. He is a strong, patient mentor, and I am hopeful I can now pay some of his kindness forward to the agents in our brokerage.

What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

When you work in real estate, the opportunities to continue learning are endless — no two days are the same. Nearly every transaction brings a new situation or a new combination of personalities, circumstances and strategies.

A strong agent needs to understand how to read each situation and know how to pivot and be flexible. This industry is less about sales and more about really high-quality customer service, before, during and after the actual transaction.

What’s something you know now that you wish you knew when you started?

When I was brand new, I was so busy concentrating on the process that I forgot to stop and remember that while this is my job and I work in it every day. Typical homebuyers and sellers do not do this every day, or even once a year.

It is often an extremely emotional and sometimes stressful time for our customers. I believe it is a privilege to walk alongside them as they go through these transitions, and it is essential that I not only bring market knowledge and attention to detail, but also empathy, patience and my best listening skills to the table.

What’s your top tip for freshly licensed brokers?

Attend every training and shadowing opportunity you can. Learn the value of time blocking and setting boundaries early in your career.

What makes a good leader?

A good leader brings integrity, consistency, genuine enthusiasm and a spirit of collaboration.

What’s one thing you wish every agent knew?