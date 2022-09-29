Are you receiving Inman’s Broker Edge? Make sure you’re subscribed here.

Name: Don Langdon

Title: Managing broker

Experience: 40-plus years

Location: Palm Beach County

Brokerage name: Douglas Elliman

Rankings: Douglas Elliman has ranked No. 1 in Palm Beach County for three consecutive years according to BrokerMetrics

Team size: Approximately 250 agents throughout Palm Beach County

Transaction sides: Approximately 2000 transactions with a sold average price of roughly $2 million

Sales volume: $3.9 billion in 2021

Background: It was a long and winding road that brought Don Langdon to Palm Beach County, Florida — literally. Born in Ketchikan, Alaska, raised in North Carolina, and a graduate of Appalachian State University, he is licensed in both North Carolina and Florida.

He started his career in Palm Beach, Florida in 1984, then became Director of Sales and Marketing for Palm Beach Polo Realty in 1991. He joined Douglas Elliman in January 2014 as managing broker for Palm Beach and Wellington and now oversees Jupiter, Florida, as well. Langdon has exceeded $1 billion in personal sales with more than 1000 transactions.

How did you get your start in real estate?

I majored in real estate and urban analysis and worked my way through college with a commercial real estate company.

How did you choose your brokerage?

I had the pleasure of meeting the principals of Douglas Elliman and they were infectious with their desire to grow their company throughout markets in which I had developed a skillset over the last 30 years.

What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

If you always do what’s best for your customer everyone wins, even if you have to leverage other agents.

What’s your top tip for freshly licensed brokers?

We are all intra-dependent in our industry. My advice is to leverage and offer services to top respected associates in markets you would like to work. Work hard to become added value and I’m certain your business will grow.

What makes a good leader?

Being a positive role model by listening, caring and respecting our agents and profession.