Broker Spotlight: Milton Bernal, New Western

Title: General Manager

Experience: 2+ years with New Western

Location: Fort Myers, Florida

Company name: New Western

Ranking: Largest private source of fix-and-flip residential investment properties in the nation

Team size: 5

Sales volume: Nearly $15 million in cash transactions

Awards: 2022 Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies, Certified Great Place to Work

Background: New Western just announced the opening of its fifth Florida office, located in Fort Myers. Over the next five years, New Western intends to help revitalize $641 million worth of homes in the city and increase housing inventory by purchasing value-added properties and then selling them to investors who will improve them.

How did you get your start in real estate?

I used to buy and sell motorcycles in college. I would buy below market value with a credit card, immediately relist them for sale, and ride them until they sold. I realized that I could make a couple of thousand dollars doing this, or apply those same skills to real estate where the rewards are greater. I started exploring real estate investments.

What are 5 things you’d like readers to know about you and New Western?

New Western buys a home every 13 minutes. An average New Western agent will close about 29 transactions a year — 10 times the national average. I personally love the culture and the teams. With time, we have all become one big family. We’re the largest private source of investment properties in the country. New Western creates opportunity for all — career growth for agents, a fresh start for sellers, exclusive inventory for investors and affordable housing for buyers.

Tell us about a high point in your career.

Launching the Fort Myers, Florida office is a high point in my career. I did not imagine that I would have the opportunity to lead my own team within two years of joining New Western. My passion for helping others combined with my real estate expertise and desire to grow led to this opportunity.

What makes a good leader?

Good leaders know how to influence a team. This starts with leading by example and truly caring about the individual as much as the organization.

What’s one thing you wish every real estate agent knew?

Today’s market is hyper-competitive, and it takes a lot of hard work, hustle and dedication to succeed.