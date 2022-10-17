Inman Connect October is delivering exactly what you need to finish the year strong. Join us Oct. 18-19 for this online event bursting with more experts, more advice and more ways to increase your business than we’ve ever packed into a single virtual event. Register today

Join Gary Keller, co-founder and executive chairman of Keller Williams, on Oct. 18 at 11 a.m. EST and Mauricio Umansky, CEO of The Agency and star of the upcoming Netflix show Buying Beverly Hills, at 11:20 a.m. EST on Oct. 19, as they discuss their winning strategies and secrets to success with Brad Inman.

Umansky discusses how and why culture can be a crucial differentiator to help you win business and retain employees.

Other can’t-miss sessions include:

  • Advice from the All-Stars: How to Dominate the Fall Market
  • Mortgage Rates and Financing: Trends and Opportunities
  • Top Tips for Maintaining a Growth Mindset
  • Lead Generation and Follow-Up Strategies
  • Creative Strategies to Build Your Brand
  • Nailing a Listing Presentation

Join us virtually at the desk of your choice to get your playbook for the fall market. We look forward to seeing you there.

See what others are saying…

“Inman Connect is such an amazing way to reboot when you’re facing the fall slump. It’s look into the future keeps me motivated.” — Gina Nyland, Realty Austin

“Routinely assembles several of the biggest names in real estate, making it a great way to find out about the latest developments in the industry.” — Greg Spencer, The AIM Group

“Inman Connect provided a great opportunity for professionals from all over the world to participate and learn from each other.” — Amy DuBose, BCS Regional Association of REALTORS

