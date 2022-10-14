Join industry visionaries Pete Flint, Spencer Rascoff, Ryan Serhant and more at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 24-26. Punch your ticket to the future by joining the smartest people in real estate at this must-attend event. Register here.

Three Inman reporters took home four awards at The National Association of Real Estate Editors annual journalism conference in Atlanta for their coverage in 2021 of iBuyers, pocket listings, the U.S. Department of Justice’s real estate probe and the National Association of Realtors’ polarizing hate speech policy, it was announced Thursday.

Marian McPherson, Jim Dalrymple and Andrea Brambila were among the journalism trade organization’s 2022 real estate journalism award winners, the group announced during the National Association of Real Estate Editors’ 56th Annual Real Estate Journalism Conference, held this year in Bunkhead.

“We are thrilled that NAREE has recognized the hard work by our talented reporters who are dedicated to covering the evolving industry landscape and helping readers grow their careers and businesses,” Inman CEO Emily Paquette said in a statement on Friday.

Inman Deputy Editor Andrea Brambila took home two awards, earning bronze in the Best Commercial Real Estate or B-to-B Magazine Story category for her coverage of a case interpretation by the National Association of Realtors officially declaring the display of the Confederate flag a violation of its hate speech policy.

The case interpretation made it so that a Confederate flag displayed in listing photos could be “reasonably construed as indicating a racial preference or illegal discrimination based on a protected class” on the part of a listing broker.

Brambila also took home a silver award in the Best Breaking Real Estate News Story category for her coverage of the United States Department of Justice pulling out of a proposed settlement with the National Association of Realtors, which earned her a comment from the judges.

“On the same day the U.S. Department of Justice announced it was pulling out of a settlement with the National Association of Realtors, Brambila reported and wrote a story that went beyond a news-ticker headline,” the judges wrote. “Not only did the story include the latest developments in the saga, but it also outlined the history of the lawsuit, highlighted what the settlement would have required of NAR, and provided context for what this meant to buyers and sellers.”

The Best Commercial Real Estate or B-to-B Magazine Story category also saw Inman reporter Jim Dalrymple earn an honorable mention for his coverage of the Chief Executive Officers of both Redfin and Zillow responding to a real estate agent and TikTokers theory that iBuyers could essentially fix housing prices.

Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman argued that the agent’s description of iBuying was “untrue” and that Redfin would “never intentionally underpay or overpay for a home.” Zillow called the video an example of “misinformation and falsehoods” in a statement to Inman.

In the Best Residential Real Estate Trade or B-to-B Magazine Story category, Inman reporter Marian McPherson earned a Bronze award for her coverage of how pocket listings hurt minority homebuyers. McPherson dove deep into the issue, speaking with five experts about the ways pocket listings contribute to a de facto segregation of the nation’s housing stock by narrowing the market.

The Best Overall Individual Real Estate Winner for 2022 was Troy McMullen, a freelance writer for the Washington Post, who won for his coverage of appraisal bias and its effects on Black homeowners.

