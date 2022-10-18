Join industry visionaries Pete Flint, Spencer Rascoff, Ryan Serhant and more at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 24-26. Punch your ticket to the future by joining the smartest people in real estate at this must-attend event. Register here.

As an exclusive sales executive at ONE Park Tower by Turnberry and an agent with nearly a decade of South Florida real estate experience, Tania Weiss brings a truly global perspective to her practice. Having lived in both Peru and Canada, she offers a world of expertise to her clients with an emphasis on her specialty in development projects.

What’s the best advice you ever got from a mentor or colleague?

I have been fortunate to work with incredible colleagues throughout my career. The best advice I’ve received is to be persistent in pursuing goals and tackling the job at hand, to always believe in yourself, and to remember that your clients’ needs and wants come first.

What would you tell a new agent before they start out in the business?

Real estate takes a lot of hard work. Be prepared, know the market, focus on farming a specific area, and stay up to date on new projects and availability.

What do clients need to know before they begin a real estate transaction?

Clients must be able to trust their agent. They need to feel confident that their agent is guiding them down the right path and looking out for their best interests. It’s also important for clients to have an idea of what they require and potentially want from a property.

Tell us a story about your most memorable transaction.

My most memorable transaction happened recently on the day we launched sales at ONE Park Tower by Turnberry in North Miami. I landed a reservation of nine units with one client, which is unusual for the first day of sales.

The buyer was really drawn to the incredible views and amenities, including the watersports at the seven-acre lagoon, beach club, walkable retail and upscale restaurants, and miles of hiking and biking trails on property. It is the largest reservation to date for the project and definitely the largest one I have ever made. The demand for this project has been amazing.

If you could do anything other than real estate, what would it be, and why?

I would love to open a restaurant. My passion for cooking and baking stems from fond memories of growing up in the kitchen with my mom. Like real estate, baking requires attention to detail, dedication, patience, time management, teamwork and creative solutions to any problems that may arise.

Do you want to be featured on an upcoming “Lesson Learned” column? Reach out to us here!

Christy Murdock is a Realtor, freelance writer, coach and consultant and the owner of Writing Real Estate. She is also the creator of the online course Crafting the Property Description: The Step-by-Step Formula for Reluctant Real Estate Writers. Follow Writing Real Estate on TwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×