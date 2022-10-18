As an exclusive sales executive at ONE Park Tower by Turnberry and an agent with nearly a decade of South Florida real estate experience, Tania Weiss brings a truly global perspective to her practice. Having lived in both Peru and Canada, she offers a world of expertise to her clients with an emphasis on her specialty in development projects.

What’s the best advice you ever got from a mentor or colleague?

I have been fortunate to work with incredible colleagues throughout my career. The best advice I’ve received is to be persistent in pursuing goals and tackling the job at hand, to always believe in yourself, and to remember that your clients’ needs and wants come first.

What would you tell a new agent before they start out in the business?

Real estate takes a lot of hard work. Be prepared, know the market, focus on farming a specific area, and stay up to date on new projects and availability.

What do clients need to know before they begin a real estate transaction?

Clients must be able to trust their agent. They need to feel confident that their agent is guiding them down the right path and looking out for their best interests. It’s also important for clients to have an idea of what they require and potentially want from a property.

Tell us a story about your most memorable transaction.

My most memorable transaction happened recently on the day we launched sales at ONE Park Tower by Turnberry in North Miami. I landed a reservation of nine units with one client, which is unusual for the first day of sales.

The buyer was really drawn to the incredible views and amenities, including the watersports at the seven-acre lagoon, beach club, walkable retail and upscale restaurants, and miles of hiking and biking trails on property. It is the largest reservation to date for the project and definitely the largest one I have ever made. The demand for this project has been amazing.

If you could do anything other than real estate, what would it be, and why?

I would love to open a restaurant. My passion for cooking and baking stems from fond memories of growing up in the kitchen with my mom. Like real estate, baking requires attention to detail, dedication, patience, time management, teamwork and creative solutions to any problems that may arise.

