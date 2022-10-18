If you’re just starting out, your first task is to build up your pipeline of potential clients. Coach Darryl Davis offers strategies for doing that, even without a big marketing budget.

So, you’re a new real estate agent. You’ve got your license; you’re pumped and ready to go, but there’s just one tiny problem. You don’t have any clients. Yikes. Don’t worry, you’re not alone. In fact, most new real estate agents struggle with the same thing — how do you get clients when you have no experience?

The good news is that there are a lot of good things about being new in this business. Enthusiasm. Energy. Lack of bad habits. Fresh eyes and an industry that literally has everything you need to build your business and grow your client list 24/7. Never has there been a time when learning and tools are more at your fingertips. So, don’t stress — just dive in.

Here are a few ideas to get you started:

Cold call or door-knock. For some of you, this may not be the most fun way to drum up business, but it can be effective and results can actually be immediate. My recommendation would be to start with FSBOs Expireds and your sphere of influence . Reach out and let them know that these are crazy times in a crazy market – but you are there as a resource and happy to find them the answers to any question they might have. Here are a few scripts to get you started. Attend local events. Get out and about in your community and attend local events like fairs, festivals, sporting and charity events. Always wear your nametag or career apparel. You never know who you’ll meet and how they might need your help down the line. Volunteer for local causes and join neighborhood groups. Not only will this help you meet potential clients , but it will also help you become a more well-rounded agent who knows the ins and outs of the area you’re selling in. Get involved in your local Chamber of Commerce. Chambers of Commerce are great networking opportunities for businesses of all types, including real estate agents. If you can get involved with your local Chamber, you’ll be able to rub shoulders with some of the movers and shakers in your area and maybe even land a few clients along the way. Work with a real estate team. Many successful real estate agents got their start by working with an established team. This can be a great way to learn the ropes and get your foot in the door and start earning clients of your own. Plus, it’s always nice to have some experienced professionals to lean on when things get tough. Join your farm area’s Facebook community group and start interacting. Do people need a recommendation for a plumber? Give one. I suggest a 5:1 ratio when it comes to posts: for every 1 real estate-related post, have five non-real estate posts. Sharing recipes, current events, school info, and content of value are all great ways to get your name, face, and what you do for a living in front of the people you are looking to help. If there isn’t one already, then start one. One of our coaching members Write an informational article for your local newspaper or community newsletter. Whether it’s about the housing market, current real estate issues in your area, or general tips on what to consider when purchasing your first home , this is a great way to show your knowledge and expertise while getting in front of your farm area at the same time. Use social media videos to your advantage. In today’s day and age, social media is king. Make sure you’re active on all the major platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) and that you’re regularly posting content that is both informative and engaging. If people like what they see, they’ll be more likely to reach out when they’re ready to buy or sell. Interview local businesses, give video tours of neat locations around the neighborhood, and show how you are the expert in that area. Here are 17 ideas for social. Choose a niche that you feel excited to work. Whether you feel passionate about working with first-time buyers, young families, military families, boating communities, golf communities, or even architectural styles, make yourself the expert in this niche and start advertising yourself to this group. It’s much easier to rise to the top in a niche than in an entire geographic market. PLUS – you’ll have more joy in working in the niche you are passionate about. Pre-buy cups of coffee at a local deli or shop. Ask your local coffee shop if you can work together by pre-buying coffee and having the barista hand out your business card with “Your coffee is on me today.” printed on the back. This creative little act of kindness is sure to have them remember you fondly and mention it to their friends and family. Host open houses, even if they’re not your listings. Open houses are a great way to drum up both listing and buying leads – especially for new agents. Why? More experienced agents might feel too busy to host their own, which leaves a great opportunity for you to both be of service and connect with buyers and sellers. Here 9 must-do’s before an open house. Partner with other businesses in your area. There are certain businesses that go hand-in-hand with real estate (think mortgage lenders, home inspectors and more). See if you can partner with any of these businesses in order to cross-promote each other’s services. This is a great way to reach a whole new group of potential clients who might not have heard of you otherwise.

Being a new real estate agent can be tough — but it’s worth the learning curve. It’s an industry where you can make as much as doctors and attorneys (or more) without expensive degrees or even a whole lot of experience. There are so many resources at your disposal just waiting to help you succeed with more ease.

Darryl Davis is a speaker, coach, and the bestselling author of How to Become a Power Agent in Real Estate, as well as the CEO of Darryl Davis Seminars. He currently hosts weekly free webinars to help agents navigate market change and design careers worth smiling about. Learn more at his website or connect with him on Facebook or YouTube.