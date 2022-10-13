Nick Santonastasso, who in his own words was born a “man with no legs and one arm,” said agents should have “emotional integrity” and focus on things they can control.

All week, Inman is taking a Deep Dive into eXp Realty. We’ll be covering the brokerage’s annual EXPCON event — taking place virtually and in Las Vegas this week. Stay tuned in the coming days for more on eXp, and for future Inman Deep Dives into top brokerages.

Nick Santonastasso was born with a single arm and no legs. Later in his life, his brother overdosed. He’s had, in other words, more of an uphill battle in life than many others.

But while on stage Thursday at EXPCON — the annual gathering of eXp Realty agents happening now in Las Vegas — Santonastasso recalled his life story and how he overcame various obstacles. And he urged real estate professionals to adopt a positive mindset.

“A low energy person won’t attract high level opportunities,” he argued.

Santonastasso went on to recount that after his brother overdosed, he chose to focus on what the tragedy might teach him.

“Who am I going to become because I’m going through this,” he recalled thinking. “Who do I get to become because I’m going through this? What’s the gift? Nick, find the gift. What are the learnings? What’s the lesson?”

Nick Santonastasso on stage at EXPCON Thursday | eXp Realty

Over the course of his speech, Santonastasso suggested agents take a similar approach. And he offered a series of questions agents can ask themselves to help them do that:

  • “In my life the majority of the times, do I focus on the things that I have, or the things that I don’t have?”
  • “In my life the majority of the time, do I focus on the things I can control or the things I can’t control?”
  • “In my life, where do I find myself focusing? The past the present or the future?

Santonastasso went on to tell agents to have “emotional integrity,” which he said involves not lying to oneself about emotional states. And he argued that it’s important to focus on the positive and not zero in exclusively on problems.

“Most people have problems in their life,” he said, “because all they do is have problems.”

Email Jim Dalrymple II

eXp Realty
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×